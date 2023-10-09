Hamas’s complex attack on Israel that involved air, sea and land incursion has put spotlight on Mohammed Deif, a handicapped Palestinian fighter, who was born and raised in a refugee camp in Palestine's Gaza.

Since 2002, Deif has led the Qassam Brigades, the military offshoot of Hamas. The elusive fighter has survived at least seven Israeli assassination attempts in which his wife and two kids including an infant son were killed. He also lost an eye, arm and leg in those assassination attempts.

Just like Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Hamas’s handicapped spiritual leader, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in 2004, the 57-year-old Deif has run the Qassam brigades from a wheelchair in the last two decades.

“He was very kind,” said Ghazi Hamad, one of Hamas’s leading figures, referring to Deif, whose name means a guest in Arabic alluding to his nomadic lifestyle as he constantly changes locations to avoid getting killed by the Israelis.

Hamad met and befriended Deif in the late 1980s when the First Intifada —the Palestinian uprising— broke out. In the prison, Deif “would make little cartoons to make us laugh,” recalled Hamad. But Deif was fixated on a purpose. “From the beginning of his life in Hamas, he was focused on the military track,” Hamad told the Financial Times.

After Hamas’s lightning multi-pronged attack on Israel, which has not faced such an offensive since the Arab-Israeli War of 1973, Deif was clear about his intentions.

“In light of the continuing crimes against our people, in light of the orgy of occupation and its denial of international laws and resolutions, and in light of American and Western support, we’ve decided to put an end to all this, so that the enemy understands that he can no longer revel without being held to account,” announced the Qassam Brigades leader.

What does he want?

Like other members of Hamas, Deif has long advocated attacking Israel.

In the Qassam Brigades-led offensive, Palestinian groups managed to capture and detain dozens of Israeli military officials who reportedly included a major general rank officer, an unprecedented event.