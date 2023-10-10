Analysing ongoing hostilities can be challenging amidst the fog of war and intense emotions on all sides. It is typically difficult to make sense of the actors’ motivations and cause-and-effect relationships when the heat of the action still lingers.

However, so much has happened over the decades that it is relatively easier to see what’s happening with regards to the long-standing Palestinian issue and its implication for the complex web regional players.

Today's answers are deeply rooted in yesterday, and without understanding the past, we will certainly fail to analyse tomorrow’s events.

On the morning of October 7th, under the banner of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, Hamas's Qassam Brigade launched a daring infiltration from the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza into southern Israel via land, air, and sea.

A barrage of thousands of missiles accompanied their audacious move. This escalation led to a tragically high death toll on both sides, with Hamas taking Israeli captives, including military personnel, as bargaining chips for future negotiations.

The psychological trauma inflicted upon thousands of Israeli citizens is undeniable. One thing is clear: the Israeli intelligence and security apparatuses have suffered a significant blow to their reputation.

This compels us to ask a crucial question: What lies at the root of the process that brought us to this point? What is the faultline beneath the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Until we find answers, every analysis will remain tainted by prejudice, like most Western narratives, which whitewash the Israeli crimes and ignore the plight of Palestinians who live in besieged Gaza, an open-air prison.

The underlying cause of today's seemingly insurmountable crisis can be traced back to a persistent Israeli attitude, namely its frenetic colonial drive, despite all the condemnations and resolutions from the United Nations.

The colonial mindset has translated into a systematic oppression apparatus, aiming to obstruct Palestine's integration into the global system through a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

The Israeli state and settlers have targeted civilians, displaced Palestinians from their homes, hindered international aid, violated numerous individual rights and freedoms, and restricted the Palestinian territory to a few hundred square kilometres without access to the outside world.

It is naive to expect the resilience of the Palestinian population to endure such pressure forever.

Understanding this truth neither legitimises attacks on civilians from any side nor portrays the chain of events as sudden occurrences. Diagnosing the accumulated societal discontent is a prerequisite for comprehending today's reality.