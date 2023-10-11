Collapsed buildings, mangled infrastructure, streets turned into fields of rubble.

Scenes of violence and destruction in the long-blockaded Gaza have filled the world's airwaves throughout four wars and countless rounds of hostilities between Israel and the Hamas group.

But this conflict, Palestinians say, is different.

Following a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood, with its shopping malls, restaurants, residential buildings and offices belonging to aid groups and international media, far from the territory's hard-hit border towns and impoverished refugee camps.

Israel has hit Rimal, also home to Hamas government ministries, in the 2021 war, but never like this.

"The centre of everything"

Israeli bombs blew out walls and ripped off roofs of upper-class apartment towers. They toppled trees that had lined the sidewalks.

They levelled mosques and university buildings and wrecked high-rise offices of companies and organisations like Gaza's main telecommunications company and Bar Association.

Among those broad boulevards full of beauty salons, falafel shops and pizzerias beat the heart of Gaza City. For many, the magnitude of the devastation there, affecting the territory's middle and upper classes, had symbolic significance.

“Israel has destroyed the centre of everything," said Palestinian businessman Ali al Hiyak from his home near Rimal. “That is the space of our public life, our community.”

“They are breaking us,” he added.

"The sound of revenge"

After Gaza's Hamas rulers mounted the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, Israel unleashed what Gaza residents described as the most intense bombing campaign in recent memory, with hundreds of air strikes Monday night.

“These sounds are different,” 30-year-old Saman Ashour in Gaza City texted as she lay awake in a neighbourhood north of Rimal, listening to the roar of explosions. “It's the sound of revenge.”

Residents said the Israeli military struck some buildings without first firing warning missiles as a precaution. The civilian death toll has been rapidly rising.

Overall, Gaza health officials have reported the air strikes have killed over 1,000 people and wounded thousands more. Israel has also cut off Gaza's water supplies and electricity, worsening the territory's already abysmal humanitarian conditions.

No shelters for Palestinians