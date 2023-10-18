The Turkish government’s anti-disinformation arm strongly rebuffed “false” Israeli claims about airstrikes on a hospital in besieged Gaza, which reportedly killed some 500 people, shocking the world.

“The claim that '(Palestinian group) Hamas, not Israel, carried out the attack' on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza's Al Zaytoun neighbourhood is false," the Communications Directorate’s Centre for Combating Disinformation said on late Tuesday on the social media platform X.

"The Al Zaytoun neighbourhood in the north of Gaza is an area where hundreds of civilians have been killed in days of intense Israeli bombardment," it added.

“When the footage of the hospital bombing is examined, it becomes obvious that the ammunition that had the effect of destroying the area was not the type that Hamas had previously employed,” the statement stressed.

Analysis of false media posts found that “images shared by Israeli propaganda accounts claiming that a 'Hamas missile hit the hospital' were from 2022, not 2023," it added.

The centre also cited a recent statement in which “the Israeli army demanded the immediate evacuation of hospitals, alleging that they were being used as shelters,” bolstering the case that it was Israeli forces that carried out the deadly airstrike, and that it did so deliberately.

"The claim shared on some social media accounts that 'Gaza's official account admits that Hamas carried out the hospital attack' is not true,” the center noted, pointing out that the “'Gaza Report' account cited as the basis for the claim is not the official account of Gaza or any Palestinian institution,"

In fact, it said, "It has been determined that the account was used for manipulation purposes."

"Do not believe unfounded claims," it added.

Deadly bombing

More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra told Anadolu Agency.

Footage showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.