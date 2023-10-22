WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's siege on Gaza forces doctors to make life-and-death decisions
Amid heavy Israeli bombardment and restrictions on any kind of aid in Gaza, doctors in Palestine's enclave say they are forced to make decisions on "who must face death" among the wounded.
Israel's siege on Gaza forces doctors to make life-and-death decisions
Premature babies, intensive care and kidney patients' lives under threat after Gaza's sole power plant operations halted over an Israeli ban on fuel imports into the Palestinian territory, Health Ministry in Gaza announces / Photo: AA.
October 22, 2023

Hospitals across the besieged Gaza are scrounging for fuel stocks to keep the lights on in critical wards and continue to save the lives of the relentless stream of wounded patients.

Serious shortages in other supplies, including ventilators, are forcing medical teams to prioritise the lives of those who can be saved for certain over severe cases that require complex care, said Dr Mohammed Qandeel, who works in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

“Every day, if we receive 10 severely injured patients, we have to manage with maybe three or five ICU beds available. We have to choose who must face death, or manage them in regular wards or do some limited care because we think as a medical team, between two patients in a life-threatening situation, we have to give the ventilator to the patient who has a higher chance of improving in 24 hours.”

Many departments in the hospital are plunged into darkness as medical staff allow electricity only in critical departments where patients risk death without it.

RelatedFuel shortage in hospitals poses 'real danger': Gaza Health Ministry
Recommended

'Imminent public health catastrophe looms'

On Friday, the hospital was on its last stock of fuel, but managed to get another tank from UNRWA’s existing stock on Saturday, said Qandeel.

“This amount should last for three to five days,” he said.

The World Health Organisation says Gaza’s Health Ministry is reporting that its daily use of medical consumables during the war is equivalent to its monthly consumption before the war.

The report said “an imminent public health catastrophe looms” in the setting of mass displacement, overcrowding of shelters and damage to the water and sanitation infrastructure.

RelatedIsrael depriving 600,000 people in Gaza from clean water: rights body
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package