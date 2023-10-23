WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a dozen dead in Bangladesh train collision
The accident ensues as a cargo train collides with a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured.
Over a dozen dead in Bangladesh train collision
The bodies of at least 15 people have been recovered and the number of casualties could increase, officials say. / Others
October 23, 2023

A cargo train hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured, fire officials have said.

Rescuers joined local residents in extracting passengers from the wreckage of the train cars, said fire official Mosharraf Hossain on Monday at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj, where the accident occurred.

He said the bodies of at least 15 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase.

"Our people are working there. It's a chaotic situation,” he told The Associated Press.

The crash occurred when two rear coaches of the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Godhuli Express passenger train were hit by a cargo train heading to Chattogram, Azizul Haque Rajon, a senior fire official, said from the scene by phone.

Recommended

He said it was unclear how many people were still trapped in the wreckage.

Train service to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident, he said.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash. Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, blamed mainly on unsupervised railway crossings, poor signalling and bad track conditions.

RelatedAlmost two dozen passengers killed in Bangladesh bus crash
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington