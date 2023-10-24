Arab and Muslim Americans and their allies are criticising President Joe Biden's response to the Israeli war on besieged Gaza, asking him to do more to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave or risk losing their support in the 2024 election.

Many Arab Americans and Muslim Americans are upset Biden has not pushed for any humanitarian ceasefire even as Palestinians are killed fleeing Israel's bombardment of besieged Gaza, more than a dozen academics, activists, community members, and administration officials said.

Their growing frustration could impact Democrat Biden's reelection bid, which opinion polls show is likely to be a rematch with the Republican frontrunner, former president Donald Trump.

In hotly contested Michigan, Arab Americans account for 5 percent of the vote. In other battleground states, Pennsylvania and Ohio, they are between 1.7 percent to 2 percent, said Jim Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute.

Biden won Michigan with 50.6 percent of the vote in 2020, compared to 47.8 percent for Trump, and Pennsylvania with 50.01 percent to Trump's 48.84 percent, a difference of less than 81,000 votes.

Arab and Muslim Americans are unlikely to back Trump but could sit out the election and not vote for Biden, some activists said. "I do think it will cost him Michigan," said Laila El Haddad, a Maryland-based author and social activist from Gaza.

While condemning the October 7 surprise operation by Hamas, Arab Americans said the Israeli response was disproportionate, and Biden's failure to condemn the bombardment of civilians has many questioning his promise of a "human rights-centred" foreign policy.

Demands for policy change

Abdullah Hammoud, the first Arab American mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, home to the largest Muslim per capita population in the US, decried Biden's failure to condemn Israeli threats to cut off water, electricity and food for some 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.

"Nothing could have prepared us for the complete erasure of our voices and radio silence from those whom we elected to protect and represent us," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our family members trapped in Gaza have been ignored, our calls for a ceasefire drowned out by the drums of war."

Linda Sarsour, a former executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, told hundreds of attendees at a Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] event on Saturday that Muslim Americans should make any political donations contingent on a change in policies.

Many are pressuring Biden to push Israel to temporarily halt its relentless bombardment on blockaded Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

Israel's bombing of Gaza is "now in the realm of genocide targeting the entire Palestinian population," said CAIR, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the US, adding that government officials will be "complicit in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza" unless they intervene.

Biden's push for more than $14 billion in new US aid to Israel is also drawing fire.