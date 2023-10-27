WORLD
Israeli forces destroy Shireen Abu Akleh memorial in occupied West Bank
Witnesses say "the army deliberately vandalised" Martyr Abu Akleh Street "and destroyed the memorial" of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist, who was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper in May 2022 in the occupied West Bank.
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial at the site where Abu Akleh was shot and killed in Jenin. / Others
October 27, 2023

Israeli army bulldozers have destroyed the memorial of late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, located at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

"Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and the outskirts of its camp, and a military bulldozer began razing Martyr Abu Akleh Street and her memorial," witnesses said on Friday.

The witnesses explained that "the army deliberately vandalised the street and destroyed the memorial of Abu Akleh."

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that four Palestinians were killed early Friday by Israeli army gunfire, including three in Jenin city.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a senior Al Jazeera journalist widely respected for her extensive coverage of Palestine and Israel, was shot in the head on May 11, 2022 while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

She was wearing a blue vest marked "PRESS" and a helmet.

SOURCE:AA
