After air strikes and artillery fire rained down for hours overnight, much of Gaza has become an indistinguishable wasteland of rubble, with residents likening the devastation to that of a natural disaster.

The intense bombardments "changed the landscape", Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defence told reporters of the damage.

"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," he added.

The destruction followed an announcement from the Israeli military that its forces had expanded "operations" in Gaza, following three weeks of intense bombardments in the wake of the October 7 operation by Hamas in southern Israel.

More than 7,700 people have since been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on Gaza, including some 3,500 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the besieged enclave.

They came after Hamas crossed the heavily fortified border to southern Israel.

The group has taken some 229 people to Gaza as captives, according to the Israeli army.

'There was bombing from everywhere'

Just hours before Israel intensified its bombardment on Friday night, army spokesman Daniel Hagari accused Hamas fighters of waging war on Israel from Gaza's hospitals and using civilians as "human shields".

In Shati refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City, widespread damage was visible.

"What happened in Shati is worse than an earthquake," camp resident Alaa Mahdi, 51, said.

"There was bombing from everywhere, the navy, artillery and the planes," he continued.

"Who are they striking, the resistance? No, the poor people."

Mahdi said the internet and communications blackout in Gaza since friday evening had been imposed so that Israel "would commit a massacre without anyone hearing about it".

The blackout triggered condemnation from a range of rights groups.