US Republican presidential candidates including frontrunner Donald Trump have touted their unwavering support for Israel wiping out Palestinian Hamas resistance group, as they campaigned with addresses to major Jewish donors in Las Vegas.

The Republican Jewish Coalition's (RJC) donor gathering on Saturday has taken on heightened importance as Israel prepares a ground invasion of besieged Gaza.

Support for Israel is a hallmark of American Republican politics. Still, around 1,500 donors gathered in Las Vegas were seeking firmer expressions of commitment as Israel faces growing criticism from human rights groups for its indiscriminate air strikes in Gaza, a densely populated area of 2.3 million Palestinians.

"The United States will stand with Israel 100 percent — without hesitation, without qualification and without any apology. We're not going to be apologising," Trump said to massive cheers, later adding he would sanction Iran and crack down on pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses.

Candidate Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who has campaigned as a foreign policy hawk, criticised an isolationist trend in the Republican Party. She cited lackluster support for Ukraine from some during its war with Russia.

"Mark my words: Those who would abandon Ukraine today are at risk of abandoning Israel tomorrow," said Haley, who is jostling with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be the leading Trump alternative.

Haley also notably ratcheted up her criticism of Trump, under whom she served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"We all know what Trump did in the past. The question is: What will he do in the future?" said Haley. "We cannot have four years of chaos, vendettas and drama."

DeSantis did not go after Trump directly as he also vowed to support Israel. "Israel values life, and Hamas worships death," said DeSantis.

The event was overshadowed by former Vice-President Mike Pence announcing he was ending his cash-strapped presidential campaign. Pence did not endorse anyone.