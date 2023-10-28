WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel threatens to sabotage Musk's bid to break Gaza info blockade
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi says "my office will cut any ties with Starlink" after Elon Musk vows his Starlink system would provide services to "internationally recognised" groups in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Israel threatens to sabotage Musk's bid to break Gaza info blockade
Israel has cut off electricity, fuel, and food supplies to Gaza and also imposed a harsh communications blockade while continuing its heavy bombardment on the tiny enclave of 2.3 million people.  / Photo: AA
October 28, 2023

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has said he will prevent billionaire Elon Musk from providing internet to blockaded Gaza with his satellite-based communication system, Starlink.

"Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight Musk's decision," Karhi said on Saturday, claiming the Palestinian resistance group Hamas would use Starlink for its activities.

"My office will cut any ties with Starlink," added Karhi.

The comments came after the billionaire CEO and owner of Tesla and X wrote on the platform that Starlink would extend services to the "internationally recognised aid organizations" in Gaza after Israel cut off communications networks causing a full blackout in the besieged enclave late on Friday.

Related'Worse than earthquake': Gaza hammered as Israel widens war

Communication blockade

Recommended

Communications and internet services in Gaza were completely cut off amid heavy Israeli bombing of feeder lines, towers, and networks, according to the Palestine Telecommunications Company.

Gaza has been under relentless Israeli air strikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

The Palestinian group had initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air. Israel claims the raid resulted in 1,400 deaths.

Israel has since then launched uninterrupted campaign of air raids, which intensified on Friday night along with "ground activities" amid a complete blackout of telecommunications and internet networks.

At least 8,000 Palestinians, half of them children, have been killed in the Israeli attacks.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, and medicine due to Israel's blockade of the enclave. Only a few aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point last weekend.

RelatedAgainst all odds, Palestinians in north Gaza defy Israeli evacuation orders
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail