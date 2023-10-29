WORLD
Netanyahu apologises for blaming Israeli security officials for Hamas attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces backlash and backtracks after accusing security officials of failing to warn about the attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference with Defence Minister Yoav Galant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel , 28 October 2023. / Photo: Reuters
October 29, 2023

Amid the outrage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologised and deleted a post in which he sought to blame security officials for the surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

“I was wrong. Things I said following the press conference should not have been said and I apologise for that,” Netanyahu said on X on Sunday.

He gave “full backing” to the heads of security services, and those who are fighting on the frontlines.

“Together we will win,” he wrote.

In a post late on Saturday, the prime minister claimed he had not been warned by security chiefs about an impending Hamas attack.

"All the security services, including the head of military intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, were of the opinion that Hamas was deterred and wanted to come to a settlement," he said.

“This assessment was submitted again and again to the prime minister and the cabinet by all the security forces and intelligence community, up until the outbreak of the war.”

RelatedNetanyahu under fire for evading responsibility for failure to foresee Hamas attack
Netanyahu 'crossed red line'

His comments, which came after a joint press conference with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, drew sharp criticism.

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, "Netanyahu has crossed a red line” and that his remarks would weaken the army.

Head of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz, who joined Netanyahu’s unity government after the Hamas attack, also criticised the statement.

“When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things, and strengthen the forces. Any other action or statement harms the people’s ability to stand and their strength. The prime minister must retract his statement,” he said.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the problem was not the “one-point warning,” but the “entire misconception, the containment policy, and the imagined deterrence.”

“But all this is not now. There will be plenty of time later for a poignant reckoning. Now our soldiers, all together, are fighting shoulder to shoulder. Only in unity will we win!” he wrote on X.

Related'We're going to see a lot of carnage': Analysts say Israel on verge of perilous push into Gaza
SOURCE:AA
