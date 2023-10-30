Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced that a ballistic analysis has revealed that Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah was killed in a targeted strike by the Israeli military.

RSF shared on Sunday the initial findings of its investigation into the killing of Abdullah on the Lebanese-Israeli border on October 13 on its website.

It said that on the da y of the attack at around 6 p.m., two attacks took place approximately 30 seconds apart in the area, where seven journalists including Abdullah were located.

In the first attack, Abdullah was killed and another reporter was wounded, while in the second attack, a vehicle belonging to the Qatar-based news agency Al Jazeera exploded and many journalists were injured, the statement said.

The ballistic analysis revealed that the shots came from the direction of the Israeli border, from the east of the area where the journalist group and vehicles were targeted.

"The fact that there were two attacks coming from the same direction to the same point in such a short time (just over 30 seconds) clearly shows that there was deliberate targeting,” it stressed.

Israeli helicopter flying overhead