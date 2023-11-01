Türkiye's communications director has emphasised that the country is "determined to turn the second century of our Republic into a period of progress, not compensation," in an article commemorating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic.

"Through our Century of Türkiye programme and with our nation, we will embark on the 100th year of our Republic with even greater aspirations and goals," Fahrettin Altun wrote in his article titled "From Independence to the Future: The Century of Türkiye".

Altun reflected on the heroic efforts of those who contributed to the establishment of the Republic, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by pioneers like Türkiye's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and other heroes in the struggle for independence.

Altun emphasised the significance of "The Century of Türkiye," describing it as a transformative initiative that will build upon the country's achievements and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

"Türkiye has grown, developed, and become stronger and wealthier, transforming into a country where our people can look forward to the future with optimism at home and a country that leads, rather than follows, the rest of the world."

'Spirit of independence'

In his article, Altun recalled that the Turkish nation initiated the national struggle with a final effort after a long period of wars, as in Canakkale and Siege of Kut, against those who wanted to bury its 900-year presence in Anatolian lands into history.