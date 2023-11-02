The Israeli military has been carpet bombing Gaza since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, and has recently expanded air and ground attacks in the besieged enclave. As of November 1, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll from Israeli assault has climbed to 8,796.

Many in prominent roles across the globe have resigned in protest of ongoing Israel's war on Gaza, from top officials to academics. Here’s a look at a few.

1. Craig Mokhiber, director of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

The OHCHR’s director in New York has resigned from his position over the UN’s “failure in Palestine”, and that Western governments such as the US, UK, and much of Europe are “wholly complicit” in the “genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza.

In his resignation letter, which has been shared by journalists and academics on social media, Craig Mokhiber wrote to Volker Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights: “Once again, we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the Organization that we serve appears powerless to stop it.”

Mokhiber is a lawyer and specialist in international human rights law, policy and methodology, and has served the UN since 1992, having acted as a senior human rights lawyer in Palestine, Afghanistan, and Sudan.

He went on to say that the UN had also failed to stop past genocides involving the Tutsis in Rwanda, Muslims in Bosnia, the Yazidis in Iraq, and the Rohingya Muslim in Myanmar, adding that the organisation is “failing again” when it comes to Palestinians.

“This is a text-book case of genocide, “ Mokhiber said, adding, “The European, ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine has entered its final phase, toward the expedited destruction of the last remnants of indigenous Palestinian life in Palestine. What’s more, the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe, are wholly complicit in the horrific assault.”

He added that these governments are “actively arming the assault, providing economic and intelligence support, and giving political and diplomatic cover for Israel’s atrocities.”

Mokhiber included a plan with 10 essential points to end the violence against Palestinians in his letter, saying the UN’s offices must have a principled approach that is based on international human rights and international law. It also called for "a single, democratic, secular state… with equal rights for Christians, Muslims, and Jews" as well as the disarmament of Israel's stockpiles of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.

2. Professor Kamel Hawwash, UK Labour Party

On October 23, British-Palestinian academic Kamel Hawwash resigned from the UK’s main opposition party over its stance on Israel. Calling for the Labour Party’s Keir Starmer to “stand on the right side of history,” Hawwash, who is a civil engineering professor at the University of Birmingham, shared an open letter to the party leader on X.

The academic said: "I have followed the party’s position on Palestine and Israel with dismay. You yourself have aligned yourself with blind support for Israel whatever it does and literally thrown the Palestinians under the bus or as in Gaza now, the bombs.”

According to Hawwash, the Labour Party has been suspending and expelling members, “especially Jewish members, essentially for voicing support for Palestinians.”

He also criticised Starmer for policies and statements regarding Palestine and Israel, calling out the party leader’s refusal to meet with the Palestinian community in the UK, but meeting “pro-Israel organisations on a regular basis.”

3. Josh Paul, US State Department Director

Citing his objection to US military policy regarding continued assistance to Israel, US department official Josh Paul resigned from the bureau in charge of arms transfers to foreign nations.

Paul, who has been the director of congressional and public affairs at the bureau for 11 years, was protesting the Biden administration’s call to continue sending weapons and ammunition to Israel, and aiding in its bombardment of Gaza.

In a two-page letter posted on LinkedIn, he said: “I knew it was not without its moral complexity and moral compromises, and I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do.”