BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Canada's Unifor union ratifies labour deal with St. Lawrence Seaway
Canada's major labour union, Unifor, ratifies retroactive annual wage hikes starting from April 1, 2023, also securing a $2,000 signing bonus.
Canada's Unifor union ratifies labour deal with St. Lawrence Seaway
GM Oshawa Unifor / Photo: AP
November 3, 2023

The Unifor union said members representing St. Lawrence Seaway workers in eastern Canada had ratified new collective agreements that would increase wages, days after a tentative deal ended a week-long strike on a key trade route.

The Unifor union, representing some 360 workers, voted to ratify annual wage increases of 5 percent, 4 percent and 4 percent, retroactive to April 1, 2023, along with a $2,000 signing bonus, it said in a statement.

The union on Sunday ended the strike that shut down a key North American trade route when it agreed to the tentative deal with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp covering engineering, maintenance and other worker groups in Ontario and Quebec provinces.

Recommended

The St. Lawrence Seaway links the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean and is managed by the Canadian not-for-profit Seaway Corp along with the US Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.

The walkout affected about 150 vessels over the one-week period and impeded the movement of grains and other commodities. About C$34 million ($24.74 million) in economic activity was being disrupted every day, according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

RelatedCanadian auto union begins strike against European auto giant Stellantis
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain