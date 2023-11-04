WORLD
Israeli air strike hits Gaza water tank supplying several neighbourhoods
The air strike that targeted water reservoir comes amid the pressing scarcity of clean drinking water in Israel-besieged Gaza.
Israeli strikes targeted a public water tank that supplies several neighborhoods east of Rafah, according to Al Aqsa TV
November 4, 2023

Israeli air craft launched attacks on several sites in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

According to Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV, Israeli strikes targeted a public water tank that supplies several neighbourhoods east of Rafah.

The Israeli army also targeted the entrance of Al Nasr Children’s Hospital in western Gaza City, the channel said on Telegram.

Also, a mosque at the centre of the densely populated Sabra neighbourhood in western Gaza was bombed, Al Aqsa TV added.

Eyewitnesses reported that fishing boats burned on shore of Rafah in the Gaza Strip after were targeted by the Israeli army.

According to an Al Jazeera correspondent, the Israeli occupation forces targeted solar panels in the Gaza City, which serve as the sole source of electricity for the remaining residents.

Another Israeli airstrike disabled the primary electricity generator at the Al Wafaa Hospital in Gaza City, putting it out of service, the correspondent reported.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Nearly 10,800 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians and nearly 1,540 Israelis.

Basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege, in addition to the large number of casualties and displacements.

RelatedAverage Palestinian in Gaza living on two pieces of bread a day — UN
