WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'
Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has suggested the use of a nuclear bomb in Gaza as "an option", calling Palestinians in Gaza "monsters".
Israeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'
A view of Israeli military bombing at a location given as Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
November 5, 2023

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has said that dropping a “nuclear bomb” on Gaza is “an option,” according to local media.

Eliyahu, a minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, said that “one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip,” daily Times of Israel reported.

Speaking in a radio interview, Eliyahu also “voices his objection to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

“We wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” the minister said, adding that “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.”

The far-right minister also said that the Palestinian population “can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.”

He added: “Anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth".

'Extremists in the government'

Recommended

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid called for Eliyahu’s dismissal over his remarks.

Lapid dubbed it as “a shocking and crazy statement by an irresponsible minister.”

“He harmed the families of the abductees, harmed Israeli society and harmed our international standing,” he said the social media platform X.

“The presence of the extremists in the government endangers us and the success of the war goals – defeating Hamas and returning all the kidnapped,” the opposition leader added.

He also stressed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must fire him this morning.”

Hour after the statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended the heritage minister from government meetings indefinitely, the premier’s office said.

RelatedQ&A: For every 1 Jewish Zionist, there are 30 Christian Zionists, and Netanyahu exploits this
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood