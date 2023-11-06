As the United Nations (UN) commemorated its 78th anniversary on October 24, the organisation’s peacemaking role has once again come under international scrutiny and criticism amid Israel’s carpet bombing of the Palestinian enclave, Gaza.

Established in 1945 to foster global cooperation, preserve peace, and prevent conflicts, the UN stands at a critical juncture as it grapples with a range of challenges in conflict resolution.

Speaking to TRT World, Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, explains how food is being weaponised against civilians in besieged Gaza while the UN is leaving no stone unturned to bring pause to the conflict.

Yet nothing has changed on the ground while Israel remains unhinged.

Criticising Israel for escalating violence against Palestinians, Fakhri says: “It’s no longer a logic of rational calculation, but it’s logic of violence and war, also happening from multiple angles.”

He added that basic human needs like food, water, medicine, and fuel are being “weaponised” by Israel.

Highlighting the shortcomings of the UN in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and making an impact in securing a long-lasting peace in the region, Fakhri says, “We’re in such a dire situation today, which indicates that the institutions we have not been enough.”

Over nearly eight decades, the UN has engaged in peacekeeping operations through its agencies UNICEF, WHO, UNRWA, UNHCR, and UNDP. All these UN-affiliated agencies were designed to stabilise conflict-ridden regions with the help of essential aid deliveries.

Despite having a vast network of resources and access to every corner of the world, questions about the UN’s efficacy have always haunted the organisation.

In the last four weeks, with Israel going on a killing spree in Gaza following the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas' Qassam Brigades resulting in the tragic loss of over 10,000 lives, many wonder why the UN has been so ineffective in pressuring Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

Fakhri says that even the UN has been paying the human cost of Israel’s relentless carpet bombing of Gaza.

“The UN itself is not safe in this war, which is very telling,” he says, referring to over 80 UN staff killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Louis Charbonneau, UN Director of Human Rights Watch, addressed the atrocities, saying, “The fact that you are attacked first doesn’t give you the right to then commit a crime in retaliation.”

UNSC ‘stuck’ and ‘lost efficacy’

The structure of the Security Council, particularly the veto powers held by its five permanent member states, has sparked discussions. Critics argue that these veto powers can hinder peacekeeping operations by allowing states to veto resolutions aligned with their interests.

“The deadlock in the Security Council is always predictable,” says Fakhri.

“There’s been a gradual loss in the adequacy of the Security Council for years. Very few things are likely to come out of the Security Council due to the veto power”.

Referring to the Security Council’s historical deadlock, Fakhri commented, “These institutions have not been doing their job, and now we’re seeing it in one of the direst situations we’ve witnessed in a long time, yet we’re still stuck.”

Fakhri emphasised that the Security Council’s five veto powers have “lost efficacy.”

According to Charbonneau, the US has used its veto to “protect Israel and shield it from criticism” after the US vetoed a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council on October 26.

Since October 7, four resolutions “have failed,” says Charbonneau. The US vetoed a resolution by Brazil calling for a ceasefire, a demand that is in compliance with international humanitarian law, as well as the immediate release of all Israelis who are held as captives by Hamas.

General Assembly shows global opinion’ yet ‘not binding’

With no solution emerging from the Security Council, the UN General Assembly stepped in, passing a non-binding resolution for a “humanitarian truce” in besieged Gaza at an emergency special session. The resolution received 121 votes in favour and 14 against.