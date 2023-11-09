In late October, a large swell of Scottish football fans supporting Celtic, passionately waved numerous Palestinian flags during the Glaswegian club’s Champions League match against Spanish team, Atletico Madrid at Celtic Park. The passionate Celtic ultras fan-group, called the Green Brigade formed in 2006, are well renowned for aligning with different progressive issues, including the Palestinian cause.

However, in the leadup to the game, Celtic had pushed for the Green Brigade not to display their Palestinian solidarity. The club had already banned the group from its away games. The Green Brigade has accused Celtic's board of "attempting to censor and sanction Palestinian solidarity."

Amid the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, analysts describe a trend of widespread pro-Palestinian solidarity across the footballing world that faces strong opposition.

“The international solidarity among football fans for those suffering in Gaza has been tremendous. Football fans have always recognised and protested (against) injustice, so the pushback from authorities has been very disappointing to see,” Waqas Tufail, Reader in Criminology at Leeds Beckett University tells TRT World.

At least 10,569 Palestinians, many of them children, have been killed amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack killed close to 1,600 Israelis. During Liverpool's recent derby game against city arch-rivals Everton, Palestinian flags were on display. In late October, the Premier League bannedthe display of both the Palestinian and Israeli flags for the weekend fixtures. The organisation is understood to have instructed Premier League clubs to prohibit Israel and Palestine flags inside stadia.

Recently at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, social media footage shows one fan being asked to “lower this (Palestinian) flag, because the club is not politically sided either way.” The fan responds that “it was ok when it was Ukraine!”.

In March 2022, amid the Russia-Ukraine War, former Liverpool captain and England international footballer, Jordan Henderson said he understood why West Ham United F.C. had given Ukrainian footballer Andriy Yarmolenko compassionate leave. In a press-release Henderson said the Premier League as a whole backed Ukraine.

Similar Ukrainian support has been on display at the highest level of English football.

In February 2022, the UK’s governing body, the Football Association (FA) shared two tweets in solidarity with Ukraine. They showed the iconic Wembley stadium lit in blue and yellow - with words, “we stand with Ukraine.”

But critics say the FA has been selective in aligning with different causes.

“In trying to clamp down on protests in support of Palestine, football authorities through their actions are politicising football – it cannot be right that they pick and choose which protests are valid and which are not,” Tufail says.

Western pushback to footballers supporting Palestine

Pro-Palestinian footballers in other parts of Western Europe have faced strong pushback.

In early November, Germany club Mainz 05 terminated the contract of footballer Anwar El Ghazi over his pro-Palestine social media post. The 28 year-old Dutchman who previously enjoyed a notable spell at Premier League club, Aston Villa was initially warned and suspended in October.

Other prominent footballers like Noussair Mazraoui, who plays for German powerhouses, Bayern Munich have faced tough pushback for expressing pro-Palestinian solidarity on social media. Johannes Steiniger, a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) politician, pushed the Bavarian club and Germany to expel the Morocco international from the country.

Amid the backlash, Bayern Munich CEO, Dreesen described Mazraoui "a peace-loving person". The club said they stand by Germany's Jewish community and at Israel's side, but nothing justifies the murder of children and families in Palestine's Gaza.

In October, former Real Madrid player Karim Benzema offered his "prayers" to Palestinians in Gaza over what he said were the "unjust bombings which spare no women or children". He later faced calls for his 2022 Ballon d'Or award and French nationality to be rescinded over claims of alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Valerie Boyer, a Senator for Bouches-du-Rhone, said she would request "the forfeiture of Karim Benzema's (French) nationality," if the claims were proven. Benzema's lawyer offered a strong rebuke and said he would file a complaint.

A spokesperson from Muslimah Sports Association, a UK non-profit offering women a safe and positive environment to engage in sports while safeguarding religious and cultural beliefs, describes it as "disappointing" that footballers are expected to apologise for showing solidarity with Palestinians.

The representative says the organisation is strictly non-political, but the Israel-Palestine situation is directly impacting Muslim communities worldwide while levelling some criticism at the UK’s domestic media.

"I think the UK media has a lot to answer for in terms of how they report the issues going on with the conflict and it’s very biassed, " the spokesperson tells TRT World, labelling it “a Western point of view. "

UK doubling down on pro-Palestinian footballers

Amid what critics say is the continued stifling of pro-Palestinian support in football, they say UK authorities appear to be doubling down.