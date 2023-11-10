Friday, November 10, 2023

1310 GMT — Russia has raised the alarm about nuclear waste storage in Ukraine reaching unsafe levels, warning of a high chance of approximately 12 million tons of radioactive waste entering the Dnieper River and groundwater.

In a statement published on the ministry's website, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the volume of nuclear waste at the Prydniprovsky Chemical Plant, located in the city of Kamianske, has reached 42 million tons.

"The plant was constructed during the Soviet era, and it is processing wastes that are presently stored in nine open-air dumping grounds containing sand-like low-radioactive residue.

"These wastes are a significant and dangerous source of environmental pollution. There is a high probability of about 12 million tons of radioactive waste entering the Dnieper (river) and groundwater as a result of possible erosion of the dam at one of the storage facilities located 800 meters from the river and its tributary Konoplyanka," Zakharova warned.

1805 GMT — Russian shelling kills three, damages gas, power lines in Ukraine's south

Russian artillery and drone attacks killed three people and damaged an unspecified infrastructure facility, power lines, and a gas pipeline in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine, local officials said.

An infrastructure facility, a gas pipeline, and power lines, as well as 11 private houses, had been damaged. Images from the site shared by Lysak showed buildings with shattered windows, huge holes in the walls, and a burnt car.

Three people have been killed in separate shellings and six were injured, according to officials.

1628 GMT — Ukraine says Russian army still trying to encircle Avdiivka

Russian forces are fighting to surround the war-battered frontline town of Avdiivka and capture a strategically located factory nearby, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

"(Russian forces) are not only fighting for the plant, they have not given up trying to surround Avdiivka," Oleksandr Shtupun, a Ukrainian military spokesman told state media.

He said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian assaults on the large chemical plant and that the facility was under their control.

He added that Russian forces were routinely striking Avdiivka with artillery and military jets, saying a bombardment late Thursday had killed two civilians.

1532 GMT — Russia to return Ukraine orphan teen taken from Mariupol

A Ukrainian orphan from Mariupol, who was taken to Russia after it captured the port city last year, will be returned to Ukraine in a rare deal between Kiev and Moscow, they announced.

The Kremlin has been accused of illegally transferring thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's arrest over alleged deportations.

Bogdan Yermokhin, 17, was taken by Russian forces from Mariupol to Russia last spring and - like an unknown number of other Ukrainian children - placed in a Russian foster family.