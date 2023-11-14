WORLD
All Gaza population suffers from food insecurity — UN food agency
Head of UN Food and Agriculture Organization says "immediate ceasefire" is a "prerequisite for food security".
At least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza./ Photo: AFP
November 14, 2023

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has said all the population of Gaza is currently suffering from food insecurity due to relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza.

"At this point, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) considers all the civilian population in Gaza to be food insecure," QU Dongyu, director-general of the UN agency, said in a statement on Monday.

He also said that before the current escalation, "close to 60 percent of households in Gaza were considered food insecure or vulnerable to food insecurity."

Dongyu added that the FAO "is fully committed to addressing the pressing humanitarian needs of the population in Gaza," and stressed that an "immediate ceasefire" is "a prerequisite for food security, and the right to food is a basic human right."

As the Israeli assault on Gaza entered its 39th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children, and around 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings — including hospitals, mosques and churches — have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's ongoing air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

SOURCE:AA
