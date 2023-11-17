One of the last grain warehouses in Gaza has been damaged by Israeli strikes and a key flour mill in Khan Yunis - where hundreds of thousands have fled - has stopped working for lack of fuel.

The store, also in Khan Yunis in the south of the territory and with room for 3,000 tonnes of wheat, was hit by an air strike overnight Wednesday-Thursday. AFP was unable to ascertain what happened to its reserves.

"If the Red Cross does not get the authorisation from the Israelis so we can do the repairs needed, we will have to stop working," the head of the Gazan bakers' as sociation, Abdulnasser al Ajami, told AFP.

Further north in the centre of Gaza, another mill, Al Salam, at Deir al Balah, was destroyed the day before, according to the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA.

Of the five flour mills in the densely populated Palestinian territory, at least two have been hit by Israeli air strikes since the war began on October 7, triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack over the border into Israel, which left around 1,200 people dead, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, launching a relentless bombing and ground campaign in Gaza. Hamas officials say the Israeli attacks have killed some 11,500 people, mostly civilians.

'Possibility of starvation'

The few big bags of flour to be found in Gaza now sell at astronomical prices of up to the equivalent of $200.

Civilians in Gaza faced "the immediate possibility of starvation" as food and water have become scarce, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday.

A trickle of humanitarian aid arriving via Egypt has done little to remedy the shortages, made worse by power cuts and a lack of fuel for generators.

Some 1,100 trucks have been allowed into Gaza so far, around 450 of them carrying food, enough to cover only "seven percent of the people's daily minimum caloric needs", the WFP said.

There are just 2,000 tonnes of wheat remaining in Gaza, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). This is the equivalent of 370 tonnes of flour, or five-to-six days' supply.

UNRWA told AFP it works with 80 bakeries across the territory. In the north, where the fighting has been most intense, all of them are closed.