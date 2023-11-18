A Palestinian health official in besieged Gaza has said more than 80 Palestinians were killed in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by the Israel's war on the tiny enclave.

"At least 50 people" were killed in a dawn strike on the UN-run Al Fakhura school in the camp, which has been converted into a shelter for displaced Palestinians, a health ministry official in Gaza told AFP.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed".

"Shelters are a place for safety," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Civilians cannot and should not have to bear this any longer."

Egypt called the bombing of the UN-run school a "war crime" and "a deliberate insult to the United Nations".

A separate strike on Saturday on another building in Jabalia camp killed 32 people from the same family, 19 of them children, the official said.

The Israeli army did not specifically comment on the strikes but said its troops were expanding invasion in Gaza, including in parts of Jabalia. A spokesperson for Hamas authorities said 200 people had been killed or wounded.

Social media videos verified by the AFP news agency showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables in Jabalia, the Palestinian territory's biggest refugee camp.

The army's relentless air and ground campaign has since killed 12,300 people, more than 5,000 of them children, according to the Hamas government which has governed Gaza since 2007.

According to UN figures, some 1.6 million people have been displaced inside Gaza by six weeks of Israeli invasion.

Israel bombing safe zones

Israel has ordered Palestinians to move from north Gaza "for their safety," but has conducted deadly air strikes to hit central and southern areas of the coastal enclave.

Hamas's senior representative in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, said 43 percent of Gaza's war dead were killed in southern districts. "The occupation [Israel] does not differentiate between north and south," he said.

On Saturday, hundreds of people fled on foot after the director of Gaza's main hospital said the Israeli army ordered everyone in the facility, where some 2,000 people were trapped, to flee.