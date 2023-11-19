WORLD
3 MIN READ
No signs of compromise in Taiwan opposition talks
Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party fail to reach agreement on how to interpret opinion polls and thus decide on which party's candidate would run as president and which as vice president.
No signs of compromise in Taiwan opposition talks
Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu, Hou Yu-ih candidate for Taiwan's presidency from the main opposition party Kuomintang, former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou and Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Ko Wen-je hold hands as they pose for a group photo in Taipei. / Photo: Reuters
November 19, 2023

The leader of a small Taiwanese party, who has been in talks with the main opposition party for a joint presidential ticket, has showed no signs of backing down in a dispute deadlocked over who runs as president and who for vice president.

After weeks of sometimes acrimonious talks on joining up for the presidential election, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the much smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP) agreed on Wednesday to look at an aggregate of opinion polls to decide which party's candidate would run as president and which as vice president.

However, on Saturday the parties failed to reach agreement on how to interpret opinion polls and thus decide on who will stand for which position.

Candidates have to register with the election commission by Friday, November24.

Speaking at an election rally on Sunday, TPP chairman Ko Wen-je said he would not go against public opinion or "abandon" his supporters and would work to bring together all the forces that could be united.

"But I will continue to fight to the end as the TPP's presidential candidate," said Ko, a former Taipei mayor.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, has for months led most opinion polls to be Taiwan's next president, leaving the KMT's Hou Yu-ih and the TPP's Ko to battle it out for second place.

Speaking to senior party officials, KMT Chairman Eric Chu said it was "everyone 's common goal" to unite, and the party will make efforts to do so until the last minute.

RelatedTaiwan votes in local elections amid China tensions
Recommended

China-Taiwan tensions

The issue of China, which views Taiwan as its territory, looms over the January 13 parliamentary and presidential elections.

China has stepped up military and political pressure, including high-profile war games, to press the island to accept the sovereignty claims that Taiwan rejects.

China detests frontrunner Lai, regarding him as a separatist, and has rebuffed repeated calls from him for talks.

Hou especially has vowed to renew dialogue with Beijing, and says Lai is a dangerous supporter of Taiwan independence.

Some opinion polls have shown that if Hou and Ko team up, in whatever combination, they would beat Lai and his presumptive running mate, Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's envoy to the United States.

Lai is due to announce Hsiao as his running mate on Monday.

RelatedTaiwan accuses China of election interference amid military exercises
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump