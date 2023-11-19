The leader of a small Taiwanese party, who has been in talks with the main opposition party for a joint presidential ticket, has showed no signs of backing down in a dispute deadlocked over who runs as president and who for vice president.

After weeks of sometimes acrimonious talks on joining up for the presidential election, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the much smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP) agreed on Wednesday to look at an aggregate of opinion polls to decide which party's candidate would run as president and which as vice president.

However, on Saturday the parties failed to reach agreement on how to interpret opinion polls and thus decide on who will stand for which position.

Candidates have to register with the election commission by Friday, November24.

Speaking at an election rally on Sunday, TPP chairman Ko Wen-je said he would not go against public opinion or "abandon" his supporters and would work to bring together all the forces that could be united.

"But I will continue to fight to the end as the TPP's presidential candidate," said Ko, a former Taipei mayor.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, has for months led most opinion polls to be Taiwan's next president, leaving the KMT's Hou Yu-ih and the TPP's Ko to battle it out for second place.

Speaking to senior party officials, KMT Chairman Eric Chu said it was "everyone 's common goal" to unite, and the party will make efforts to do so until the last minute.