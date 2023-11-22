In pictures: Israel's bombing of Gaza's homes buries bodies under debris of cement and twisted irons
In pictures: Israel's bombing of Gaza's homes buries bodies under debris of cement and twisted ironsThese are the devastating sights from Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza's Deir al Balah, where a home belonging to Haj family was bombed by Israel.
Parts of bodies are seen under the rubble of the building attacked by Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on November 21, 2023. / Photo: AA
November 22, 2023

Palestinian health officials in Gaza have said that they have lost the ability to count the dead because of the collapse of parts of the enclave's health system due to incessant Israeli bombardment and the difficulty of retrieving bodies from areas menaced by Israeli tanks and invading troops.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli air strike on part of Jabalia, a congested urban extension of Gaza City. In southern Gaza, Israeli bombardment killed 15 Palestinians and wounded 22 others in an air strike on an apartment in the city of Khan Younis.

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed over 14,000 Palestinians so far, nearly 10,000 of them are children and women. More than 6,800 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and women, are missing or said to be buried under the rubble of bombed homes, Palestinian authorities say.

Here are the horrifying scenes of Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah where Israel bombed a house belonging to Al Haj family on Tuesday:

SOURCE:TRT World
