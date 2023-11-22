India resumed issuing e-visas for Canadian tourists and business travellers two months after it suspended such services following a row over Ottawa's accusation of possible Indian government involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader.

"E-visa services to Canadian nationals have resumed," an Indian government official aware of the decision said on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, as he was not authorised to speak on the subject.

The official did not say if the decision will lead to a significant thaw in the relationship with Ottawa

Though the move is likely to ease tensions slightly, relations between the two countries are not expected to significantly improve in the near future.

India issues e-visas only for tourism and business for Canadian nationals.