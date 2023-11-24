Israel's bombardment and ground invasion have turned much of northern besieged Gaza into an uninhabitable moonscape.

Whole neighbourhoods have been erased. Homes, schools and hospitals have been blasted by air strikes and scorched by tank fire. Some buildings are still standing, but most are battered shells.

Nearly one million Palestinians have fled the north, including its urban centre, Gaza City, as ground invasion intensified.

When the war ends, any relief will quickly be overshadowed by dread as displaced families come to terms with the scale of the calamity and what it means for their future.

Where would they live? Who would eventually run besieged Gaza and pick up the pieces?

"I want to go home even if I have to sleep on the rubble of my house," said Yousef Hammash, an aid worker with the Norwegian Refugee Council who fled the ruins of the urban refugee camp of Jabalia for southern Gaza.

"But I don't see a future for my children here."

The Israeli army's use of indiscriminate powerful explosives in tightly packed residential areas has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians and led to staggering destruction. More than 7,000 Palestinians are missing or buried under rubble of bombed homes, authorities say.

"When I left, I couldn’t tell which street or intersection I was passing," said Mahmoud Jamal, a 31-year-old taxi driver who fled his northern hometown of Beit Hanoun this month.

He described apartment buildings resembling open-air parking garages.

Israel's bombardment has become one of the most intense air onslaughts since World War II, said Emily Tripp, director of Airwars, a London-based conflict monitor.

In the seven weeks, Israel unleashed more munitions than the United States did in any given year of its invasion campaigns in the Middle East — a barrage the UN describes as the deadliest urban bombardment since World War II.

Related Live blog: Ahead of truce, Israel bombs Gaza's Indonesian Hospital, kills 30 in school strikes

'Nothing to return to'

In Israel's grainy thermal footage of air strikes, fireballs obliterate everything in sight.

"The north of Gaza has been turned into one big ghost town," said Mkhaimer Abusada, a political scientist at Al Azhar University in Gaza City who fled to Egypt last week.

"People have nothing to return to."

About half of all buildings across northern Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, according to an analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data by Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University.

The war has knocked 27 of 35 hospitals across Gaza out of operation, according to the World Health Organization.

The destruction of other critical infrastructure has consequences for years to come.

"Bakeries and grain mills have been destroyed, agriculture, water and sanitation facilities," said Scott Paul, a senior humanitarian policy adviser for Oxfam America.

"You need more than four walls and a ceiling for a place to be habitable, and in many cases, people don't even have that."

Across the entire enclave, over 41,000 homes — 45 percent of Gaza's total housing stock — are too destroyed to be lived in, according to the UN.