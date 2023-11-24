The BBC reporters based in the UK have criticised the broadcaster for its "pro-Israel bias and insufficient coverage of Palestinian civilians compared to Israelis in their broadcasts on the Israel-Palestine issue," Al Jazeera reported.

"The BBC failed to critically approach Israel's claims, couldn't tell the story accurately, and therefore couldn't help the public understand human rights violations in Gaza," said a letter written to Al Jazeera by eight BBC employees on Thursday.

In the letter, the reporters accused the BBC of showing a biased stance in favour of Israel.

They alleged that while the BBC demonstrated a "bold" approach in reporting on the alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, it applied a "double standard" in how civilians are perceived in the Israel-Palestine issue.

It also questioned when the number of Palestinians killed since Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7 would be high enough to prompt a change in the editorial stance.

In the letter, the BBC reporters said the organisation uses terms like "massacre" and "brutality" only for Hamas, portraying the Palestinian group as the sole provocateur and perpetrator of violence in the region.