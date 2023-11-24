WORLD
3 MIN READ
BBC reporters accuse broadcaster of pro-Israel bias in Palestine coverage
Letter to BBC urges fair reporting to better reflect evidence from impartial organisations and treat all civilians equally in news coverage.
BBC reporters accuse broadcaster of pro-Israel bias in Palestine coverage
Police officers stand by as workmen clean off red paint from the windows at the entrance to the BBC building in central London on October 14, 2023. / Photo: AFP
November 24, 2023

The BBC reporters based in the UK have criticised the broadcaster for its "pro-Israel bias and insufficient coverage of Palestinian civilians compared to Israelis in their broadcasts on the Israel-Palestine issue," Al Jazeera reported.

"The BBC failed to critically approach Israel's claims, couldn't tell the story accurately, and therefore couldn't help the public understand human rights violations in Gaza," said a letter written to Al Jazeera by eight BBC employees on Thursday.

In the letter, the reporters accused the BBC of showing a biased stance in favour of Israel.

They alleged that while the BBC demonstrated a "bold" approach in reporting on the alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, it applied a "double standard" in how civilians are perceived in the Israel-Palestine issue.

It also questioned when the number of Palestinians killed since Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7 would be high enough to prompt a change in the editorial stance.

In the letter, the BBC reporters said the organisation uses terms like "massacre" and "brutality" only for Hamas, portraying the Palestinian group as the sole provocateur and perpetrator of violence in the region.

Recommended

Calling for equal coverage of civilians

The letter called for the BBC to better reflect evidence-based findings from official and impartial humanitarian organisations and to give equal treatment to all civilians in its news coverage.

The BBC employees also called on the broadcaster to ensure that coverage treating all civilians equally is at the centre of its news and expressed concern that humanitarian broadcasts on Palestinian civilians were lacking while giving extensive coverage to Israelis who lost their lives in attacks.

The letter also pointed out that the BBC did not provide significant information to its viewers about the history of Israel's occupation and the suffering of Palestinians.

A BBC spokesman responded to the claims, saying, "Throughout our coverage of the conflict, the BBC has clearly highlighted the devastating human cost for civilians in Gaza and Israel."

The spokesman also sent examples from the BBC's war-related broadcasts and a list of human interest stories about the suffering of Palestinians.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan