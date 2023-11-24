TÜRKİYE
Türkiye and the EU discuss improving cooperation
As to the security sector, parties agreed to improve cooperation and mutual efforts on counterterrorism, fight against organised crime, and strengthen cooperation in law enforcement.
Parties also reiterated their common desire to come to a successful conclusion in fulfilling the benchmarks under the Visa Liberalization Dialogue and to intensify cooperation. / Photo: AA
November 24, 2023

Türkiye and the EU have discussed improving cooperation in migration and security sectors, a joint statement by parties revealed.

On the second round of Türkiye-EU High-Level Dialogue on Migration and Security, which took place in Brussels between the delegation led by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya, a joint statement on Friday stressed, “Türkiye is an EU candidate country and an important EU partner for migration and security.”

According to the statement, parties discussed respective policies and actions on the prevention of irregular migration and exchanged views on the common approaches on various issues, including border security and the fight against migrant smuggling, during the meeting.

As to the security sector, they agreed to improve cooperation and mutual efforts on counterterrorism, fight against organised crime, and strengthen cooperation in law enforcement.

Parties also reiterated their common desire to come to a successful conclusion in fulfilling the benchmarks under the Visa Liberalization Dialogue and to intensify cooperation.

“To that end, they will, in the meantime, explore ways of travel facilitation for Turkish citizens through acceleration of visa issuance,” the statement added.

