Palestine condemned “racist” statements made by Dutch extremist leader Geert Wilders, whose far-right political party seems poised to form the next Netherlands government, in which he called for Palestinians to be sent to Jordan.

“The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the racist inflammatory statements by Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders, in which he denied the rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and called for their displacement to Jordan,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry based in Ramallah, the West Bank, as saying.

The ministry called Wilders’ statements “a call to escalate the aggression against our people, and a blatant interference in their affairs and fate.”

The ministry stressed that "the Palestinian people have demonstrated the depth of their steadfastness in their homeland.”

The ministry called on the Dutch government to “condemn and reject” these statements, “in line with international law and international legitimacy.”

Separately, Jordan on Saturday also condemned the “racist position” taken by Wilders denying Palestinians’ right to freedom.