Wednesday, November 29, 2023

1850 GMT — Israel’s military chief has approved evening operational plans to continue the ground operation in Gaza.

“Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff, held a session today (Wednesday) to approve plans for the subsequent stages of the fighting at the Southern Command headquarters,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

Halevi “approved the operational plan s for the subsequent stages of the ground maneuver,” the army said, without providing further details.

“We know what needs to be done, and we are ready for the next step,” the statement quoted Halevi as saying.

On the other hand, local daily Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as saying: “The forces of the army in the air, on land, and at sea are ready to resume fighting immediately.”

More updates 👇

1927 GMT — China's foreign minister demands 'comprehensive and lasting ceasefire' in Gaza

China's foreign minister has demanded a "comprehensive and lasting ceasefire" in Gaza, and shared hopes that the current humanitarian pause will not be a "hiatus before a new round of offensive"

"We should work for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire with the greatest urgency –– there is no safe area under gunfire and letting the fighting drag on would only bring more deaths and damage," Wang Yi told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

Wang noted that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to an enormous loss of innocent lives, an unprecedented humanitarian disaster and the "spillover effects" are still emerging.

"China strongly hopes that the past days of pause will not be a hiatus before a new round of offensive but rather the beginning of further diplomatic efforts for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire," he said.

1801 GMT — UN Security Council unable to call for cease-fire on Gaza with one voice: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the UN Security Council was unable to call for an effective ceasefire in Gaza with one voice.

Fidan said strong global institutions are needed in such dire times to enforce international law and protect the moral compass of humanity.

"Unfortunately, the Security Council which was entrusted by the UN Charter to do so, time and again failed to fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

"This paralysis will surely reverberate in coping with other global crises and further erode the Council’s credibility in the eyes of humanity. It also wrecks the rule-based international system that the United Nations was established upon", he added.

1754 GMT — Germany urges further extension of Gaza pause

Germany has called for another extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza to get additional humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

“In our view, it must last as long as possible so that we can bring the urgently needed help to the people in Gaza,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

He also announced plans to increase humanitarian aid by an additional €18M ($19.8M) due to the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

1720 GMT — 200 aid trucks enter Gaza via Rafah border crossing

Seven additional trucks with fuel and cooking gas entered Gaza on Wednesday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a Palestinian official has told Anadolu news agency.

They were part of a batch of aid consisting of 200 relief trucks that brought the number of trucks to 1,200 that have entered the enclave since the start of a temporary humanitarian pause.

Wael Abu Mohsen, the media director on the Palestinian side of the crossing, said: “The aid includes four trucks loaded with gas, three trucks carrying fuel containing a total of 150,000 liters of diesel, along with trucks delivering water, food supplies, and medical supplies.”

1219 GMT — Reaffirming solidarity with Palestine 'must start' with humanitarian ceasefire: UN chief

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the UN has underscored that reaffirming international solidarity with Palestine "must start" with a humanitarian ceasefire.

Speaking at an event organized in the United Nations’ Geneva office, UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya read out a message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"This international day of solidarity comes during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Palestinian people," Guterres said in the message, adding that he is horrified by the death and destruction that have engulfed the region, as well as by the "humanitarian catastrophe" that people in Gaza are facing.

"This is a day for reaffirming international solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have the right to live in peace and dignity," he said. "That must start with a long-term humanitarian cease-fire, unrestricted access for life-saving aid, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and an end to violations of international humanitarian law."

1219 GMT — Blinken says seeks extension of Gaza truce, heads to Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration would like to see a new extension of the ceasefire agreement in Israel’s war on Gaza after the current one expires to secure the release of additional hostages held by Hamas and to ramp up humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

As he prepared to make his third visit to the Middle East since the war began, Blinken said on Wednesday that in addition to discussing short-term logistical and operational planning, the Biden administration believes it is imperative to discuss ideas about the future governance of Gaza if Israel achieves its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

The extension of the current deal expires later Wednesday.

“Looking at the next couple of days, we’ll be focused on doing what we can to extend the pause so we can continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in,” Blinken told reporters in Brussels, where he was attending a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

1047 GMT — UN human rights chief pushes for 'extended Gaza ceasefire'

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called "on all those with influence (to push) for extended Gaza cease-fire on humanitarian and human rights grounds."

“I hope this can open the way for a permanent end to the violence and support concrete efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis,” Turk said during an online session dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The current temporary ceasefire provides some relief for civilians and for some families long-awaited reunions with their loved ones. But access to humanitarian assistance must be ensured and sustained throughout Gaza and all hostages must be released,” he said.

0932 GMT — Maldives seeks war crimes probe against Israel over attacks on Gaza

Maldives has called on the International Criminal Court to probe accusations of war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinians.

“The deliberate actions by the Israeli Defence Force are tantamount to war crimes and in complete violation of international humanitarian law," Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said in a statement to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People.

Condemning Israel’s war on Gaza, Muizzu described it as “the brutal occupation and collective punishment being committed by Israel against the innocent civilians of Palestine.”

He called "for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the provision of essential commodities including food, fuel, and medicine, and an end to mass forced displacement in the Occupied Palestine."

Maldives believes that an independent Palestinian state is the key to lasting peace, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Indonesia also called for an independent state of Palestine.

0811 GMT — Source close to Hamas says group willing to extend truce by four more days

A source close to Hamas said the resistance movement was willing to extend by an additional four days a Gaza truce that has seen Israeli captives exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

"Hamas has informed the mediators that it is willing to extend the truce for four days," the source told AFP.

"The movement would be able to release Israeli prisoners that it, other resistance movements and other parties hold during this period, according to the terms of the existing truce," it added.

0753 GMT — Gaza truce may be extended by day or two: Israeli media

The Gaza humanitarian pause and prisoner swap agreement between Hamas and Israel, which is set to expire on Thursday morning, may be extended for another day or two, Israeli media said.

A summit in Doha, attended by officials from Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and the US, discussed the possibility of extending the humanitarian pause, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported, citing a statement issued by Israeli authorities following the meeting on Tuesday.

However, the main obstacle is Hamas's demand for a complete cessation of hostilities, which Israel opposes, according to the broadcaster.

Participants in the Doha meeting discussed a new agreement between Israel and Hamas under which all the hostages in Gaza, including soldiers, would be released, the broadcaster said.

On the other hand, Israel will release a significant number of prisoners and commit to a long-term pause, it added.

0657 GMT — Gaza at risk of famine: World Food Programme

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned of the possibility of a famine in Gaza, stressing that supplies are woefully insufficient to address the hunger levels observed by WFP staff in UN shelters.

"It is highly likely that the population of Gaza, especially women and children are at high risk of famine if WFP is not able to provide continued access to food," the WFP said in a statement.