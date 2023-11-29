WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most online hate targets women — EU report
The European Union's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) reveals that women are the primary victims of online hate, facing abusive language, harassment, and incitement to sexual violence.
Most online hate targets women — EU report
The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X - formerly known as Twitter - in four EU countries between January and June 2022./ Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
November 29, 2023

Women are the main targets of online hate, including abusive language, harassment and incitement to sexual violence, a European Union report has said.

This should encourage the EU and social media platforms to pay close attention to protected characteristics such as gender and ethnicity when moderating content, the EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said in its report.

The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X - formerly known as Twitter - in four EU countries between January and June 2022. It showed women were the main targets across all platforms and countries involved. Other affected groups included people of African descent and Roma.

The number of hateful posts targeting women was almost three times that of those targeting people of African descent across Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and Sweden, the four countries covered by the report, the EU agency said.

"The sheer volume of hate we identified on social media clearly shows that the EU, its Member States, and online platforms can step up their efforts to create a safer online space for all," FRA director Michael O'Flaherty said in a statement.

Recommended

Formal investigations

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, which came into force last year, very large tech platforms and search engines must do more to tackle harmful and illegal content or risk fines.

The European Commission in October opened formal investigations into efforts by Facebook parent Meta, TikTok and X to remove harmful content from their platforms.

Tech giants have been facing mounting scrutiny recently, with a surge in harmful content and disinformation following Israel's war on Gaza.

The FRA said it had been unable to access data from Facebook and Instagram for the study.

RelatedTwitter disbands group that tackled hate speech, child exploitation
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan