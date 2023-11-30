The annual United Nations climate change summit, known as the Conference of the Parties or COP28, has begun in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will run through Dec. 12, 2023. There, more than 70,000 participants from 197 countries will discuss the fate of climate crisis through debates and negotiations. These nations are all signatories to The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established in 1992. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s conference:

1) The stakes are higher than ever

Climate crisis has become an undeniable reality for the world. The widespread use of fossil fuels and subsequent surge in greenhouse gas emissions has contributed to rising global temperatures.

These in turn contribute to shifting weather patterns, increasing natural disasters and the devastation of nature. Whether consciously acknowledged or not, we experience the impacts daily. This is evident in the growing prevalence of wildfires, floods, storms, landslides, and droughts.

Climate change is also contributing to an increase in health problems for many individuals, and numerous species are under the imminent threat of extinction as they struggle to adapt to this rapid transformation.

According to the Global Risks Report 2023 published by the World Economic Forum, the top four of the 10 biggest challenges in the next decade are directly related to climate crisis. These include a failure to mitigate climate change, failure to adapt to climate change, more natural disasters and extreme weather events and biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse. Managing the climate crisis will require cooperation on an international scale.

2) COP28 aims to build off of past agreements

In 1995, countries launched COP, a negotiation process to collectively address climate change more effectively. Negotiations have persisted continuously to the present day, with the exception of Covid-19.

COPs serve as a vital platform, convening numerous world leaders, experts, scientists, business, civil society, and many other stakeholders to formulate policy and action decisions on climate crisis. Besides, these conferences act as a central hub for networking and collaboration in addressing the complex challenges posed by climate change.

The first tangible outcomes began with the creation of the Kyoto Protocol in 1997. Despite being later labelled as a failure, the Kyoto Protocol came into effect as an agreement to regulate the climate regime between 2008 and 2020, imposing emission reduction commitments on developed countries. Its perceived failure was largely attributed to the non-ratification by high-emission countries such as the United States, China, and Australia.

The most significant and widely known deal was the Paris Agreement signed at COP21 in 2015. It united all nations for the first time in a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects. It also addresses how to assist developing countries in these endeavours.

The Paris Agreement not only consolidated all countries and provided different ways for everyone to address their issues but also achieved a historic consensus to keep global warming "well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and (pursue) efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.”

In addition to these measures, to enhance global and transparent climate action in all countries, the Paris Agreement mandated a five-year cycle for countries to communicate their contributions to the global fight against climate change through "Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)" and established a Global Stocktake to assess these efforts.

The Paris Agreement also tackled creating net-zero emissions targets, establishing voluntary carbon markets, intensifying ambitions in mitigation and adaptation, addressing loss and damage, and enhancing assistance to developing nations, starting from financing. Since that date, negotiations have persistently advanced in alignment with the road map and goals set by the Paris Agreement.

3) COP28 is special