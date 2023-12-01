Friday, December 1, 2023

1844 GMT — Health authorities in Gaza said 178 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory after fighting resumed following the end of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

Israel resumed its deadly bombardment of the densely populated territory shortly after the week-long truce expired at 0500 GMT.

The Israeli army said it had struck more than 200 targets.

More updates 👇

2052 GMT — Netanyahu claims his forces advancing in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces are advancing in besieged Gaza after the resumption of fighting earlier in the day.

Netanyahu made the statement on X in his first comment after the resumption of fighting.

He reiterated that the Israeli war on besieged Gaza will continue until it achieves its goals, including "the return of all our abductees, the elimination of Hamas, and the promise that Gaza will never be a threat to Israel again."

2038 GMT — Two Hezbollah members among 3 dead in Israel Lebanon strikes

Hezbollah said two of its members were among three people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as its fighters resumed attacks against Israel following the end of a Gaza truce.

The Iran-backed group identified the members killed as Mohammed Mazraani and Wajih Mshek in separate statements.

A source close to the group said Mazraani was killed in his home along with his mother Nasifa, denying he was engaged in combat at the time of his death.

Lebanon's official National News Agency had earlier identified both mother and son as civilians.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted "a group of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Allam position", an Israeli post across the border from near the Lebanese town of Naqura.

1859 GMT — Southern French province bans pro-Palestine rally

A pro-Palestine rally that was scheduled to take place in France’s southern city of Nice has been banned by the local administration.

The demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, has been banned owing to the risk of disturbances to public order, clashes, the persistence of the terrorist threat, and an increase in anti-Semitic acts, claimed the provincial administration of Alpes-Maritimes, which includes Nice.

1844 GMT — 73 Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli army in Gaza since Oct. 7: Gaza authorities

The death toll of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli army since Oct. 7 has risen to 73, authorities in Gaza have said.

The figure includes three journalists who were killed today in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Ismail Thawabteh, head of the Gaza-based government media office, told a press conference.

1742 GMT — Israel bans aid trucks enter Gaza until further notice

Gaza is the "most dangerous place" in the world to be a child, a UN official has said.

"Today, Gaza is again the most dangerous place to be a child. And winter is on the doorstep. All parties to the conflict must do everything possible to protect the lives and wellbeing of all children – no matter where they are," Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), said on X.

"No more children should die in this conflict," she added.

1742 GMT — Gaza 'again most dangerous' place to be child: UNICEF

Gaza is the "most dangerous place" in the world to be a child, a UN official said on Friday.

"Today, Gaza is again the most dangerous place to be a child. And winter is on the doorstep. All parties to the conflict must do everything possible to protect the lives and wellbeing of all children – no matter where they are," Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF), said on X.

"No more children should die in this conflict,” she added, speaking on the day Israeli attacks resumed after a seven-day pause for hostage exchanges and to deliver humanitarian aid.

1727 GMT — Egypt 'exerts utmost efforts' to reinstate Gaza truce soon

Egypt is exerting utmost efforts with its partners to reinstate the truce in Gaza as soon as possible, Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement.

1701 GMT — End of humanitarian pause between Hamas, Israel 'very bad news': France

Friday’s end to the humanitarian pause between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel is “very bad news,” said France’s foreign minister, local media reported.

“The breakdown of the truce is very bad news and regrettable. Because it does not provide any solution and complicates prospects for a resolution,” Catherine Colonna said on the sidelines of the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

1700 GMT — Tel Aviv ready for one-day pause for release of 10 Israelis

An Israeli official has said his government was ready for a one-day humanitarian pause in Gaza in exchange for the release of 10 Israelis held in the blockaded enclave.

The Israeli Channel 13 quoted an Israeli official without revealing his name, said that the fighting in Gaza has resumed and "will continue until the destruction of the Hamas group. "

"If they (Hamas) release our hostage women, there will be a one-day pause (in fighting), the equation is simple," the Israeli official said.

He added that the Qatari efforts between the Israeli side and Palestinian group Hamas are still continuing.

1649 GMT — UK premier, Qatari emir ‘deeply regret’ over collapse of pause in Gaza

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have expressed regret over the “collapse of pause” in Gaza.

Meeting on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in the UAE’s Dubai, Sunak thanked Al Thani over Qatar’s role in facilitating the humanitarian pause in the besieged enclave, which has seen the release of dozens of hostages.

“The leaders deeply regretted the collapse of the pause and reiterated the importance of ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Gaza,” UK Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sunak pointed out the need to work towards two-state solution which guarantees the security and prosperity of both Israelis and Palestinians.

1646 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan tells UAE counterpart that Israel restarting attacks on Gaza is 'very negative'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Israel restarting its attacks on Gaza after the collapse of a week-long truce was "very negative", his office.

The Turkish and Emirati leaders met on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai. Erdogan also met the prime ministers of Japan and Italy to discuss Gaza, as well as with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, the presidency said.

"President Erdogan, who noted that the restarting of clashes was very negative, said Türkiye was working to achieve a lasting ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza," it said in a statement, adding Erdogan also said Ankara was doing its best to stop Israel's "massacre" but that the Muslim world needed to act in unison.

1646 GMT — Kremlin regrets end of humanitarian pause in Gaza

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed regret over the end of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, saying Russia would prefer to hear about its extension as well as the continuation of the hostage swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

During a news conference in Moscow, Peskov emphasized the need for extending the humanitarian pause to address the humanitarian catastrophe and facilitate hostages swap.

"Of course, we would prefer to hear about the next extension of this humanitarian pause. This would be more appropriate, given the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe that is currently being experienced in Gaza, and given the incomplete process of releasing hostages," he said.

1513 GMT — Israeli raids destroy Khan Yunis mosque in southern Gaza

Israeli warplanes have bombed the Halima Mosque in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, leveling it to the ground, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the scene.

“The Israeli army bombed the Halima Mosque, which led to its complete destruction, in addition to widespread destruction in the targeted area,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Israeli army has completely destroyed 88 mosques, in addition to partially destroying 174 others. Israeli forces also targeted three churches, according to the government media office in Gaza.

1513 GMT — Hamas' armed wing targets Tel Aviv with a salvo of rockets

Hamas' armed wing Qassam brigades has said in a statement on its Telegram channel that it had targeted Tel Aviv with a salvo of rockets.

1509 GMT — Rocket-warning sirens sound in central Israel: army

Rockets fired from Gaza damaged properties in an Israeli town near the besieged enclave, Israeli media has reported.

At least four houses were damaged in the town, Channel 13 reported without providing further details.

A missile also struck a car in the Israeli town of Sha'ar Hanegev, but no injuries were reported.

Another missile fell on one of the towns adjacent to Gaza, but no human casualties were reported, said the same media outlet.

“A resident of Sderot was slightly injured after being hit on her way to the protected area,” the broadcaster said, adding that she received initial medical treatment and was transferred to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Sirens sounded continuously inside Israeli towns surrounding Gaza, as well as in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, shortly after the humanitarian pause ended and Israel resumed war on Gaza.

1448 GMT — Israeli civilian shot by Israeli soldiers in 'friendly fire' in West Jerusalem dies

An Israeli civilian who was shot and injured by Israeli soldiers in "friendly fire" on Thursday in West Jerusalem died of his injuries in a hospital.

Yuval Doron Castleman is seen raising his hands and begging Israeli soldiers not to shoot in footage posted on social media, before being shot and falling to the ground, Haaretz daily reported.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said on Friday that Castleman died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers who mistook him for a "Palestinian."

Castleman, 38, of Mvasirat Zion, west of Jerusalem, was severely injured by Israeli army fire after soldiers assumed he was one of the two Hamas attackers.

1433 GMT — WHO chief voices 'extreme' concern over resumption of fighting in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said that he is "extremely concerned" about the resumption of fighting in Gaza, as the humanitarian pause came to an end earlier in the day.

"We are extremely concerned about the resumption of fighting in Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said on X.

Stressing that the ongoing hostilities have crippled the health care system, he warned, "Gaza can’t afford to lose any more hospitals or hospital beds," referring to how almost all of the hospitals in the strip had to close or stop offering care due to chronic shortages and ongoing Israeli attacks.

"We need a ceasefire. A ceasefire that holds," he urged. "A ceasefire that progress to peace."

1401 GMT — Anadolu cameraman killed in Gaza

Montaser Al Sawaf, an Anadolu freelance cameraman reporting in Gaza was killed in Israeli airstrikes, newly resumed after a one-week pause.

"Sawaf, his brother Mervan, and other family members were martyred during Israeli airstrikes in the Ed-Durc neighbourhood of southern Gaza," Hassan Ismameh, the journalist's cousin, told Anadolu.

After being seriously injured in the bombing, Al Sawaf had to wait for an ambulance for about half an hour, he added. Al Sawaf was eventually transported to the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital by private vehicle after no medical teams arrived, said Ismameh.

1401 GMT — US to press for extending Gaza truce: White House

The United States will continue to press for extending a truce in Gaza, the White House has said, as intense fighting erupted once again in the Israel-Hamas war.

"We continue to work with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar on efforts to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

But the prospects of reestablishing a truce were being stymied because "Hamas has so far failed to produce a list of hostages that would enable a further extension of the pause," the NSC spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden and his national security team "will continue to remain deeply engaged as we look to free the remaining hostages," the NSC spokesperson said.

1357 GMT — Palestine denounces resumption of Israeli attack on Gaza

Palestine has condemned the resumption of Israel’s attack on Gaza immediately after the end of the temporary humanitarian pause early in the day.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the war of genocide against our people in Gaza and the continued targeting of Palestinian civilians as well as the demolition of their homes over their heads,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry decried "the continued aggression against the lives of Palestinian citizens, the deepening of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and the crime of forced displacement."

The ministry also said that "more than two million Palestinians live in southern Gaza under bombardment,” stressing that “they have no other place to turn to in light of the scarcity of their basic humanitarian needs," referring to the Israeli blockade allowing only a trickle of aid to enter the strip.

The ministry said that the ongoing Israeli bombing "violates international law, which stipulates the protection of civilians."

It called for urgent international and US intervention to stop the attack immediately.

1336 GMT — Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before fighting resumed: WHO

Even before fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday after a week-long truce, its health system was on its knees, with hospitals resembling a "horror movie", the World Health Organization said.

As Israeli bombs began raining down on the besieged Palestinian territory again, WHO officials inside Gaza warned that the healthcare situation there was already "catastrophic".

"We are extremely concerned about the resumption of violence," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Gaza.

Already, he said, "the health system in Gaza has been crippled by the ongoing hostilities".

"It cannot afford to lose more hospitals."

1330 GMT — Egyptian aid trucks stranded as Gaza fighting resumes

Aid was stranded near Egypt's border with Gaza as Israel resumed its military campaign on Friday, with truck drivers saying they expected further delays to a complex delivery process that had speeded up during a week-long truce.

"The bombardment has been going on since seven in the morning. There are planes and artillery and we haven't moved," said driver Saleh Ebada, who had already been waiting to enter the crossing for inspection for eight days when fighting restarted.

Egyptian security sources and a Red Crescent official said aid and fuel trucks had stopped entering from Egypt. UN officials described the resumption of fighting as "catastrophic" and said the continuation of aid delivery was in doubt.

1245 GMT — Al Aqsa Mosque almost empty due to Israeli restrictions

Israeli restrictions have prevented tens of thousands of Palestinians from performing Friday prayers in Al Aqsa Mosque for the eighth Friday since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

"Only 3,500 people were able to enter the mosque to perform Friday prayers, compared to more than 50,000 on regular Fridays," an official in the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous for security reasons, said that "the Israeli police imposed severe restrictions on the entry of worshipers into the mosque for the eighth Friday in a row."