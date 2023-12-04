WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela referendum backs claim on Essequibo region against Guyana
Venezuelans vote overwhelmingly in support of the government's claim to the Essequibo region of Guyana.
Venezuela referendum backs claim on Essequibo region against Guyana
#LQO98 : Consultative referendum on Venezuelan sovereignty in Essequibo / Photo: AFP
December 4, 2023

Venezuelan electoral authorities on Sunday claimed that 95 percent of voters in a nonbinding referendum approved of the nation's territorial claim on a huge chunk of neighbouring oil-rich Guyana.

President Nicolas Maduro hailed "an overwhelming victory for the 'Yes' throughout Venezuela."

About 10.5 million votes were cast by Venezuela's 20.7 million eligible voters, said the president of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso.

The referendum raised fears in Guyana, and around the region, about Venezuela's ultimate intentions over the contested territory.

Maduro, who will seek reelection next year amid a punishing economic crisis, hopes the outcome of the referendum will strengthen his nation's century-old claim to the oil-rich Essequibo territory governed by Guyana.

"Today is a day of ratification, of national sovereignty, and the people have done it with flying colours," said Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino in an evening address on state television.

In Guyana, thousands of people, some of them wearing T-shirts reading "Essequibo belongs to Guyana," formed human chains in solidarity with their government, and their president offered assurances that the country's borders were secure.

The Maduro government has said it is not seeking justification to invade or annex the huge territory, as some fear in Guyana, an English-speaking former British colony.

Regardless of the outcome of the vote, little will change in the short term: The people of Essequibo are not voting, and the referendum is non-binding.

RelatedVenezuela to hold referendum over oil-rich disputed region with Guyana
Recommended

'Nothing to fear'

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali said Sunday that his government was working to protect the country's borders and keep people safe.

"I want to assure Guyanese that there is nothing to fear," Ali said in an address carried on Facebook.

Venezuela has claimed the huge territory of Essequibo for decades — even though its 160,000 square kilometers (62,000 square miles) represent more than two-thirds of Guyana, and its population of 125,000 is one-fifth of Guyana's total.

Caracas contends that the Essequibo River to the region's east is the natural border between the two countries, as declared in 1777 under Spanish rule, and that Britain wrongly appropriated Venezuelan lands in the 19th century.

Guyana, however, asserts the border was set in the British colonial era and was confirmed in 1899 by a court of arbitration. It says the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top judicial body, has validated this finding.

Guyana had asked the ICJ to block the referendum. But while the court on Friday urged Caracas to take no action that might affect the disputed territory, it did not mention the measure.

RelatedGuyana birdsong competitions flourish amid oil boom
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan