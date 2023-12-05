Is Israel's brutal assault on Gaza only in retaliation to Hamas's October 9 attacks?

Or is there a more sinister plan behind what Palestinians believe is the start of the second 'nakba' – a redux of the 1948 "catastrophe" that saw Zionist militias invade Palestine and drive out tens of thousands of people from their homes?

As Israeli bombardment continues to devastate Gaza — before a humanitarian truce — and evict thousands of Palestinians from their homes, online chatter has put the spotlight back on an old plan by the Jewish state to dig a canal to connect the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea through the Gulf of Aqaba.

The route of the proposed canal passes close to the northern border of Gaza, the besieged enclave that was home to more than two million people before the latest conflagration started. Some believe Israel might even change course to cut it right through Gaza.

And a damning report in Israeli media has deepened suspicion that the Netanyahu government didn't act on intelligence warnings about a possible Hamas attack, just to use it as a pretext to launch its 'clear-Gaza campaign'.

So, what is the canal project that Israel is so interested in? And why is it so intrinsically linked to Gaza, where airstrikes have killed more than 15,000 people – most of them children and women – in just a few weeks?

According to British journalist and author Yvonne Ridley, Gaza might be standing in the way of the proposed path of the major second canal in the region.

"The only thing stopping the newly-revised project from being revived and rubber-stamped is the presence of the Palestinians in Gaza," Ridley wrote in an opinion piece.

If it comes to fruition, the project could disrupt global trade dynamics by breaking Egypt's monopoly over the key trade route between Europe and Asia.

An alternative canal with Israel at its helm would also give the state potential strategic economic importance, according to the New Arab.

The proposed canal is almost one-third longer than the 193.3km Suez Canal, which currently handles roughly 12 percent of the world's shipping trade.

Over 22,000 ships sailed through this strategic route in 2022, considered one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

An alternative to Suez

The canal project – named after Israel's first prime minister, Ben Gurion – was first envisaged way back in the 1960s, backed by Tel Aviv's all-weather ally, the US.

In a memorandum dating back to the 1960s – now declassified – the US had even proposed to use nuclear explosives to create the canal across the Negev desert, adding that "a sea-level canal across Israel appears to be within the range of technological feasibility".

It, however, warned that most likely "Arab countries surrounding Israel would object strongly to the construction of such a canal".

The Suez Canal — connecting the Mediterranean and the Red Sea — was inaugurated on November 17, 1869.

The former French consul to Cairo, Ferdinand de Lesseps, had first secured an agreement with the Ottoman governor of Egypt in 1854, which subsequently led to the formation of the Suez Canal Company two years later.

The Suez Canal Company, a joint French-British concessionary enterprise, was given a 99-year lease to operate the canal, a property of the Egyptian government, after completion of the work.