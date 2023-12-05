Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Expo 2023 Doha, which opened in the Qatari capital on October 2.

"The fact that there were approximately 80 participating countries here naturally added additional power to the Expo fair,” Erdogan said on Monday.

"Our wish is that in the future, there will be much more participation, and trade in the world will merge with each other.”

He also hailed the pavilions of Türkiye, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Expo 2023 Doha, which will run until March 28, 2024, is being held under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment.” It aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification.

Earlier, Erdogan attended the 9th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, where Türkiye and Qatar signed 12 agreements in several areas.