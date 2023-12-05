WORLD
1 MIN READ
Morocco, UAE ink historic deal to boost ties
Landmark deal between Morocco and UAE marks a turning point in their relationship, promising closer integration.
Morocco, UAE ink historic deal to boost ties
Leaders of 2 countries sign joint declaration to boost bilateral ties. / Photo: AA
December 5, 2023

The United Arab Emirates and Morocco signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on Monday to improve bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi, during which they signed a joint declaration to boost bilateral ties.

The MOUs cover several fields, including an investment partnership in a high-speed train project in Morocco and investments in the water sector, the energy sector, agriculture and the airport sector.

Recommended

According to a statement by the Moroccan Royal Court, King Mohammed received an invitation from Al-Nahyan to visit the Gulf nation to develop bilateral relations.

RelatedMorocco delays 'Abraham Accords' summit over 'provocative' Israeli acts
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon