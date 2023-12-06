Authorities have said dengue fever is on the rise in Mali, posing a new threat to the West African nation struggling with extremist attacks and political turbulence.

The director general of health and public hygiene, Dr Cheick Amadou Tidiane Traore, told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday that his department had counted 21 deaths and 600 cases of the disease as of Monday.

Mali's government has not officially released any figures on the disease to the public, nor has it announced whether it has requested aid from the WHO.

With the country in political transition and facing the threat of militants linked to Al Qaeda and the Daesh terror group, a new epidemic of dengue fever risks worsening the humanitarian situation, especially among the large population of displaced people.

"Dengue fever is also present in Burkina Faso and Senegal, and we need to raise public awareness," Traore said.

No specific treatment