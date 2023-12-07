Israel has said a Palestinian teenager who was among the youngest prisoners and detainees it freed under a Gaza truce cannot return to his former school in occupied East Jerusalem until at least mid-January after a period of probation.

Ahmad Salaymeh's family sees the ban as a violation of his rights as well as a reminder of Israeli control over Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

Salaymeh, 14, was arrested in July, with police accusing him of stone-throwing, grievous bodily harm and property damage. An additional terrorism count indicated that he was accused of having attacked Israelis for political reasons.

The boy denies any wrongdoing.

Salaymeh was summarily released from pre-trial detention, along with scores of other Palestinian teens, during a Nov 24-Dec 1 truce under which Israel recovered almost half of the 240 hostages held by Palestinian Hamas fighters in Gaza.

After a week's recuperation at home, he wanted to resume his studies. But then the school informed Salaymeh's father that his return was being prevented by Israeli authorities.

'Suitable posting'