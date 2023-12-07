Israeli and Palestinian media have released videos that appear to show scores of stripped Palestinian men in Israeli military custody, with a London-based news outlet saying one of its journalists was among those humiliated by Israeli forces.

The clips had already circulated widely on social media on Thursday, with a preliminary AFP news agency review suggesting the scene was filmed in Beit Lahia in the north of besieged Gaza, though geolocating the footage precisely was difficult.

One clip showed the arm of a soldier in the foreground, suggesting it was filmed by a member of the occupying military.

In another clip, a group of blindfolded Palestinian men are seen sitting with their hands tied behind their backs as Israeli soldiers watch them.

Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas's political bureau, denounced the "abuse of unarmed civilians who have nothing to do with military operations."

Some Palestinians recognised relatives and denied they had any links to Hamas or any other group.

Hani Almadhoun, a Palestinian American based in Virginia, saw relatives in the picture and told the Reuters news agency they were "innocent civilians with no links to Hamas or any other faction."

"They took them from a house, that belongs to the family, in the area of the market. They detained my brother Mahmoud, 32, his son Omar, 13, my other nephew Aboud, 27, and my father 72, and several of our in-laws."

Civilians identified

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, when asked about these images, claimed at a briefing that "terrorists were surrendering".

However, the London-based news outlet Al-Araby al-Jadeed, or The New Arab, said one of the men seen in the photos is its Gaza correspondent Diaa al Kahlout, and that he was rounded up with other civilians and some of his family members.

"Al Kahlout was among dozens of Gaza residents arrested by Israeli forces in Gaza and were forced to strip off their clothes and were searched and humiliated before they were taken to an unknown location, according to eyewitness reports," it said.

Al-Araby strongly condemned the arrest in a statement and called for rights groups to help in securing the release of its journalist.

Ramy Abdu, the founder and chairman of the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, said in a post on X that he also recognised his friend Al Kahlout among the detainees, as well as the director of a school and a United Nations employee.

"I had begged him to leave Beit Lahia to go south of Wadi Gaza, but he told me 'How can I leave my dear Nada and my elderly mother?'" Abdu said.