International commemoration events for the 750th anniversary of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi began with the "Time for Union" march in the Turkish province of Konya.

Mufti, local religious leader, Ali Oge said a prayer after the recitation of the Quran.

People walked from Mevlana Street to Mevlana Square on Thursday.

Participants visiting the Mevlana Museum listened to the Gulbang prayer, a tradition of the Mevlevi Order, and attended the Nevbe Ceremony held in the square.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu, in a news conference, said it is the time to feel, live, and share Rumi's messages of infinite love and unity more closely.