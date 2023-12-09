A federal judge has prohibited the separation of families at the border for purposes of deterring immigration for eight years, preemptively blocking the resumption of a lightning-rod, Trump-era policy that the former president hasn't ruled out if voters return him to the White House next year.

The separation of thousands of families "represents one of the most shameful chapters in the history of our country," US District Judge Dana Sabraw said on Friday, moments before approving a settlement between the Justice Department and families represented by the American Civil Liberties Union that ended a legal challenge nearly seven years after it was filed.

Sabraw, who was appointed by ex-president George W. Bush, ordered an end to separations in June 2018, six days after then-president Donald Trump halted them on his own amid intense international backlash.

The judge also ordered that the government reunite children with their parents within 30 days, setting off a mad scramble because government databases weren’t linked.

Children had been dispersed to shelters across the country that didn’t know who their parents were or how to find them.

As he reminisced and congratulated lawyers on both sides, the judge recalled a sense of horror over initial allegations and how subsequent disclosures left him increasingly dismayed over how the policy was carried out in 2017 and 2018.

He read from an earlier order in which he said the practice was "brutal, offensive and fails to comply with traditional notions of fair play and decency."

Sabraw referred to another court filing in 2018 that described how many parents were deported without knowing where their children were.

"Simply cruel," he said.

Thousands of children separated from their parents

The government and volunteers have yet to locate 68 children who were separated under the policy to determine if they are safe and reunited with family or loved ones, according to the ACLU.