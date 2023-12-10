Sunday, December 10, 2023

2114 GMT — The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, diplomats said.

The move comes after the US vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

2100 GMT –– Israel detains 142 Palestinian women, including infants, from Gaza

Israeli authorities are detaining 142 Palestinian women, including infants and elderly, from Gaza, local NGOs said.

A joint statement by the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said the women were arrested during the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza.

According to available information, the women detainees are held in several Israeli prisons, including Damon and Hasharon prisons, the statement added.

2045 GMT –– Al Quds Brigades says killing, injuring Israeli soldiers in Gaza City operation

The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that several members of an Israeli special force were killed and injured when a house in which they were positioned in eastern Gaza City was blown up.

In a statement, the brigades said: “We demolished a house in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood containing more than 13 Zionist soldiers who were attempting to locate a tunnel.”

“One of our fighters managed to emerge from the tunnel, killing two Israeli soldiers before completely detonating the house, causing casualties among the force,” the statement added.

2021 GMT –– Lebanon announces nationwide strike in solidarity with Gaza

Lebanon announced the closure of all government offices and institutions nationwide on Monday in solidarity with Gaza and the southern Lebanese villages affected by Israeli attacks.

In an official statement, secretary-general of Lebanon's Council of Ministers, Mahmoud Mekkiya, announced that Prime Minister Najib Mikati made the decision in response to a global call for a strike "in solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people, including our fellow citizens in Gaza and the border villages of Lebanon."

The Beirut Engineers' Syndicate also confirmed the closure of its main headquarters in the Lebanese capital Beirut, along with its branch offices across various regions on Monday.

1829 GMT –– Israel's Netanyahu calls on Hamas fighters to 'surrender now'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Hamas fighters to "surrender now," saying the Palestinian group's end was near.

"The war is still ongoing but it is the beginning of the end of Hamas. I say to the Hamas terrorists: It's over. Don't die for (Yahya) Sinwar. Surrender now," Netanyahu said in a statement, referring to the chief of Hamas in Gaza.

1748 GMT –– WHO adopts resolution urging immediate aid for Gaza

The World Health Organization's executive board has adopted a resolution calling for immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza after the WHO chief said medics were facing unimaginable conditions.

The 34 countries on the board adopted the resolution by consensus, even though some, notably the United States, had reservations about the dearth of references to the Hamas attacks of October 7.

In addition to calling for immediate humanitarian relief, the resolution demanded the granting of exit permits for patients.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the board had managed to achieve "the first consensus resolution on the conflict... since it began two months ago."

1613 GMT –– Hezbollah is responding to escalating Israeli attacks, senior official says

A senior politician in the Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that Israeli air strikes in south Lebanon marked a "new escalation" to which the group was responding with new types of attacks.

Hassan Fadlallah, in a statement, said the escalation would "not deter the resistance in Lebanon from continuing to defend its country and supporting Gaza".

Hezbollah was responding to the escalation with new types of attacks, be it "in the nature of the weapons (used) or the targeted sites", he added.

1555 GMT –– Israeli army must better protect civilians in Gaza: German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has voiced deep concern over the worsening situation in Gaza, emphasizing that "the Israeli army must better protect civilians in Gaza."

"It's not sufficient to call on people to seek shelter when, in fact, almost no protection is possible on-site," she said on X.

Baerbock highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating: "The situation of the people in Gaza becomes more desperate by the day. Women and children are suffering the most. They are the last to eat and are the first to die."

1538 GMT –– Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 18,000

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said the death toll from Israeli attacks in the Palestinian territory has risen to at least 17,997.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said there were an additional 49,229 wounded.

1520 GMT –– Hamas: Israel cannot recover its hostages without negotiations

Hamas' armed wing has said Israel will not be able to recover any of its hostages unless it engages in talks over conditional swap deals.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al Qassam Brigades, said in an audio speech broadcast by Al Jazeera television that Israel will not be able to recover the captives by force, citing what he described as a failed operation to free one of them.

He also claimed that Hamas fighters had partially or fully destroyed 180 Israeli personnel carriers, tanks and bulldozers in 10 days since fighting resumed in Gaza.

1421GMT ––Blinken: Palestinian civilian safety imperative, envisions durable peace

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said it is "imperative" that Israeli military operations in Gaza protect Palestinian civilians, adding that the fighting should be followed by a durable peace leading to a Palestinian state.

1412 GMT –– Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah drone attack

Several Israeli soldiers have been wounded when Hezbollah launched a drone attack from Lebanon, both the Israeli army and the militant group have said.

The Israeli army said two of its soldiers were wounded and several others sustained minor injuries when its missile defences shot down a pair of "suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon" in the Western Galilee region.

"Two IDF soldiers were moderately injured, and a number of additional soldiers were lightly injured from shrapnel and smoke inhalation," it said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces and adding that the troops were taken to hospital.

1402 GMT –– Hamas denies Israeli reports about surrender of its fighters in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas has denied Israeli claims about the surrender of its fighters in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Israeli media published footage and photos of half-naked people with their eyes covered and hands tied before being taken for questioning. The media said the photos were of Hamas members, who surrendered to the Israeli army.

“Hamas heroes don’t surrender and the (Israeli) occupation lies will not deceive anyone,” group member Izzat al Rishq said in a statement.

He said people who appeared in the photos “were defenceless civilians after they were detained and weapons were placed next to them.”

The photos “are part of a ridiculous story, which the occupation has been fabricating for declaring an alleged victory over the resistance,” al Rishq said.

1401 GMT –– UN calls for ceasefire in Gaza to prevent massive displacement

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to curb the escalating crisis of mass displacement.

“A humanitarian ceasefire is needed in Gaza also to prevent the ongoing massive displacement from growing more and beyond Gaza,” he said on X.

1341 GMT –– Netanyahu voices 'dissatisfaction' to Putin over UN vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced Israel's "dissatisfaction" to President Vladimir Putin over Russia's vote in favour of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

"The prime minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the positions expressed against Israel by Russian representatives at the UN and in other forums" when he spoke with Putin, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"Any country that had been struck with a criminal terrorist assault such as Israel experienced would have reacted with no less force than Israel is using," he told Putin.

1334 GMT –– Shrapnel, smoke bombs fall on field hospital in Khan Younis: Jordanian army

Shrapnel and smoke bombs fell on a field hospital in the city of Khan Younis, south of Gaza, as a result of continued Israeli bombing in the area, the Jordanian army has announced.

“Some facilities of the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in southern Gaza were exposed to falling shrapnel and smoke bombs as a result of the continued Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip,” an unnamed military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

There were no human casualties or material damage, the source added.

1218 GMT –– Lebanon's Hezbollah fires drones, Israel mounts air strikes

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it launched explosive drones at an Israeli command position and Israeli air strikes hit south Lebanon, as violence prompted by the war in Gaza rumbled on across the Israeli-Lebanese frontier.

The Israeli army said "suspicious aerial targets" had crossed from Lebanon and two were intercepted. Two Israeli soldiers were moderately wounded and several others were lightly injured from shrapnel and smoke inhalation, it said.

Israeli fighter jets carried out "an extensive series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory", it said.

1217 GMT –– Israeli army dismisses outcry over stripped Gaza men footage

Israel's army has dismissed outcry over footage showing scores of stripped Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was part of routine searches, while Hamas insisted the men were "unarmed civilians".