Spain has seized 11 tonnes of cocaine smuggled by Albanian cartels and arrested 20 people in two separate raids highlighting the growing prominence of such gangs across Europe.

Packed into shipping containers, the drugs were dispatched from Colombia then passed through Ecuador before being seized by police when they docked at two separate ports in Spain, one in the northwestern city of Vigo and the other in Valencia in the east.

"Within just one week, we managed to remove 11,000 kilograms of cocaine from the market," Antonio Martinez Duarte, head of the police's drugs and organised crime unit, told reporter on Tuesday.

In Vigo, police seized 7.5 tonnes of cocaine concealed within a shipment of frozen tuna in what was the largest-ever seizure in Galicia -- a region that has long served as the main gateway for drug shipments from Latin America heading for Europe.

Separately, police found another 3.4 tonnes of cocaine hidden inside double-bottomed compartments in the containers that reached Valencia.

Of those arrested, most were Albanians but also a Colombian, a Dominican national and several Spaniards, including a Galician businessman who let them use his fishing firm to transport the drugs and whose identity was not revealed.

"The two operations were not connected, the only thing linking them is we believe both are run by Albanian organisations," said Martinez Duarte.

Monopolising the drug shipments