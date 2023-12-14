Thursday, December 14, 2023

2112 GMT — The Palestinian prime minister has said in an interview that the Biden administration must now "walk the walk" and take specific steps toward what has been an elusive two-state solution, including by applying pressure on Israel.

Mohammed Shtayyeh spoke to The Associated Press as US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met in Tel Aviv with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss the course of the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month.

"Now that the United States has talked the talk, we want Washington to walk the walk, meaning that we need specific measures to implement the two-state solution, not only believe in the two-state solution," Shtayyeh said in an AP interview.

The United States is publicly disagreeing with its close ally on a post-war scenario but has shielded Israel against every growing international call for an immediate ceasefire.

More updates👇

2051 GMT — Biden urges Israel to 'be more careful' in Gaza invasion

President Joe Biden has urged Israel to take more care to protect civilians in besieged Gaza, after the White House pushed Israel to scale down its war in the near future.

"I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives — not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful," Biden told reporters after an event at a medical research centre near Washington.

2047 GMT — Top Biden adviser to meet Palestinians' Abbas

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser will visit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, according to a US official.

The official said that the adviser, Jake Sullivan, would discuss revamping the Palestinian Authority and holding "extremist" Jewish settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians in occupied West Bank.

Palestinians are seeing a rise in illegal settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, where there is no Hamas presence, since October 7. Israeli troops and illegal settlers have killed nearly 300 Palestinians there.

2038 GMT — Hamas says it killed 36 Israeli soldiers, destroyed 72 vehicles, in last 3 days

The Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, has said it killed 36 Israeli soldiers and destroyed 72 Israeli military vehicles, either partially or entirely, in the last three days in besieged Gaza.

The announcement came in a statement from spokesperson Abu Ubaida published on Telegram that said the group also inflicted "injuries on dozens of other Israeli soldiers."

It coincides with the escalation of fighting on various fronts from the north to the south regions of the enclave.

"Fighters also managed to seize equipment and belongings from some Israeli soldiers after targeting and engaging them at point-blank range. Sniper operations were conducted against Israeli soldiers as well," it said.

"Al Qassam militants targeted Israeli field command headquarters, bombarded military gatherings with mortar shells and short-range missiles across all combat zones, and launched a rocket barrage towards various targets," it added.

2017 GMT — UN agency says Rafah not suitable to host over 1M displaced

The southern Gaza's city of Rafah is "not the place to host" over 1 million displaced Gazans as it lacks infrastructure, the head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees [UNRWA] said.

Noting that he just returned from his third Gaza visit since October 7, Philippe Lazzarini said in a press conference on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva: "Every time I go back, I think it cannot get worse. But every time I witness more misery, more grief and sadness I have the feeling that Gaza is not really a habitable place anymore."

Lazzarini said he stayed in Rafah, which became the "epicentre of the displacement" of Gazans.

"Rafah has quadrupled its number of people overnight," he said, adding: "It is traditionally a place where the poorest in the Gaza Strip used to live, lacking the infrastructure and the basics. I’m saying this because it is not the place to host more than 1 million people, and certainly not the entire Gaza Strip."

To explain the overcrowding in Rafah, which borders Egypt, he said he visited a UNRWA warehouse, which hosts 30,000 people, and compared to his last visit, there were "tens of thousands of people outside."

1909 GMT —US wants Gaza war to end soon, Israel says it will last 'months'

The United States wants the Israeli war in Gaza to end "as soon as possible," the White House said, after Israel's defence minister told a top US official it would last several months more.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had also discussed Israel moving to "low-intensity operations" against Gaza "in the near future" during his visit to Tel Aviv, White House spokesman John Kirby said.

"I think we all want it to end as soon as possible," Kirby told reporters at a briefing, adding that it "could end today" if Hamas backed down but "that doesn't look likely right now."

Kirby said that Washington was "not dictating terms" to Israel and that the timeline given by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was "consistent" with what Israeli officials had previously said.

1930 GMT — Israel's flooding Gaza tunnels with saltwater could have 'severe adverse human rights impacts': UN

The UN Human Rights Office warned about Israel's flooding Gaza tunnels with saltwater and said it could lead to "severe" effects.

"Israel’s flooding of tunnels with saltwater could have severe adverse human rights impacts, some long term," it wrote on X.

"Goods indispensable to civilian survival could also be at risk, as well as widespread, long-term and severe environmental damage," it warned.

1911 GMT — Israel parliament passes new wartime budget

The Israeli parliament passed an amended 2023 budget with new funds for the war in Gaza, following a bitter debate over money for settlements and ultra-Orthodox communities.

The additional fiscal measures, which total around 30 billion shekels ($8 billion), passed with 59 votes in favour and 44 against in the 120-seat parliament.

Of the additional funds, 17 billion shekels are earmarked for supporting Israel's war effort.

The remaining 13.5 billion shekels will support civilians impacted by the conflict.

1511 GMT — War will last 'months', says Israeli defence minister

Israel's defence minister has warned that their war on Gaza would last "more than several months" as he met a top US official amid a rift between the allies over mounting civilian casualties.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Tel Aviv and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

In their meeting, Gallant warned that Israel's war "will require a period of time - it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them".

Ahead of his trip, Sullivan had told a Wall Street Journal event he would discuss a timetable to end the war and urge Israeli leaders "to move to a different phase from the kind of high-intensity operations that we see today".

1744 GMT — UN: Desecration of religious sites should not be tolerated

Religious sites need to be respected, said the UN on Thursday after footage on social media showed Israeli soldiers performing Jewish rituals inside a mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin.

"The desecration of religious sites should not be tolerated. And so that is against common decency, to say the least," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. "Religious sites nee d to be respected and cannot be perverted in one way or another".

1726 GMT — UK: Israeli ambassador's statement 'disappointing'

The UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he found the Israeli ambassador's statement ruling out a two-state solution "disappointing."

Tzipi Hotovely, Israel's ambassador to the UK, told Sky News Israel would not accept a two-state solution when the war in Gaza ends.

Questioned for the first time as foreign secretary in front of a Lords committee, Cameron was asked whether he thinks she was speaking under instruction from her government.

1726 GMT — UN warns of 'breakdown of civil order' in Gaza

Hunger and desperation are driving people to seize humanitarian aid being delivered to Gaza, the United Nations said, warning of a "breakdown of civil order".

"Everywhere you go people are desperate, hungry and are terrified," said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), at a press conference in Geneva.

"We are teetering on the edge of a possible implosion. We might reach our limit. Why? Because there is more and more a breakdown of civil order."

1720 GMT — Israeli army hits mosque, homes in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army struck several targets in southern Lebanon, including a mosque and homes in areas across the border.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli army artillery struck the mosque of Al Jabain town with phosphorus shells.

It also reported that at least one house was struck by an Israeli drone in Aita al Shaab town and another one in Mays al Jabal town.

1719 GMT —Telecommunications services completely cut off again across Gaza

"‏We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza have been lost due to the ongoing aggression," PalTel said in a statement.

"Gaza is blacked out again," added PalTel, which is the main provider of telecommunications services to Palestinians in Gaza.

It is the sixth time since Oct. 7 that telecom services across the enclave have been cut.

1513 GMT — Yemen rebels fire missile at cargo ship in Red Sea: US

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels fired a missile at a cargo ship en route to Saudi Arabia but missed, a US official and a private intelligence firm said.

No one was hurt in the incident involving the Maersk Gibraltar, which was sailing from Salalah, Oman to Jeddah, said the Danish shipping giant.

"The crew and vessel is reported safe," Maersk said in a statement, adding that the company was "still working to establish the facts of the incident".

A US official said "we have indications that a missile was fired at the Maersk Gibraltar from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, and that it hit the water and missed the ship".

1442 GMT — Top US official arrives in Israel amid public rift over Gaza

Top White House official Jake Sullivan arrived in Israel amid a public rift over civilian casualties in Gaza more than two months into the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of talks expected to focus on Israel's military offensive in the Palestinian territory.

A photo shared by the Israeli prime minister's office showed Sullivan and Netanyahu shaking hands in Tel Aviv.

It said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "an expanded meeting with the members of the war cabinet will be held later".

1310 GMT — Food trucks being stopped as hunger grows in Gaza — UN

The head of the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency said that hungry people were stopping its aid trucks in Gaza and that it was getting harder to provide aid to people in its shelters because of crowding outside them.

"People are stopping aid trucks, taking the food and eating it straight away," Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, told journalists at a refugee event in Geneva.

"Hunger has now emerged over the last few weeks and we meet more and more people who haven't eaten for one, two or three days."

1310GMT — 179 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours