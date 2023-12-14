Iran has warned that a proposed US-backed multinational task force to protect shipping in the Red Sea would face "extraordinary problems".

There is "no room" in the region for outsiders to have such maneuvers, Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said in statements, cited by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Thursday.

"If they make such an irrational move, they will be faced with extraordinary problems," Ashtiani said.

Ashtiani did not specify what measures Iran was prepared to take in response to the setting up of a US-backed Red Sea task force.

Risk of seizure, attack