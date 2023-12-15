At least 11 police officers were killed in an armed attack on a police station in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province, officials have said.

Friday's attack on a police station in Rask city was carried out by a group of "terrorists," the state media reported, citing a police spokesman, who called the attack "cowardly."

Some assailants were killed, while others were injured and taken into police custody.

The Jaish e Adl group, which has an active presence in the province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, reportedly claimed responsibility for the overnight attack.