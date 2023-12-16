WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military
The Three Brotherhood Alliance, consisting of minority ethnic groups, claims to have seized military positions and crucial border hubs essential for trade with China.
Myanmar ethnic minority fighters seize town from military
Members of ethnic minority armed group Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard in a temple area of a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State. / Photo: AFP
December 16, 2023

Ethnic minority fighters battling Myanmar's junta have seized a trading hub in Shan state, days after China said it had mediated a temporary ceasefire.

The three allied ethnic groups -- the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA), known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance -- said Saturday they have captured military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China, posing what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state since the Three Brotherhood Alliance launched a joint offensive late October.

On Thursday, Beijing announced a temporary ceasefire between the alliance and the Myanmar military. There have been peaceful spells in MNDAA-held areas, but clashes have continued in areas controlled by the TNLA and the AA.

The TNLA said they captured Namhsan on Friday after launching an attack in the area more than two weeks ago.

"We got the town," Brigadier-General Tar Bhone Kyaw told AFP. The TNLA posted video footage on Facebook showing leaders of the group visiting the town and talking to junta soldiers taken prisoner.

The alliance has declared previously that one of its goals is the eradication of the military regime that seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

RelatedChina mediates temporary ceasefire in Myanmar conflict
Recommended

TNLA claims capture of 105-mile trade zone

Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for Myanmar's army, also told state-run TV channel MRTV on Friday that fighting was continuing around Namhsan.

According to TNLA's Tar Bhone Kyaw, the Myanmar army also lost the 105-mile trade zone, a major trading conduit on the border with China in Muse township, Shan state.

In total, the three-group alliance says they have seized 422 bases and seven towns from Myanmar's army since October 27.

The alliance's offensive has galvanised other opponents of the junta and clashes have spread to the east and the west of Myanmar. More than half a million people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

RelatedDozens more Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia's shores
RelatedMyanmar rebel alliance denounces peace talks, vows to overthrow junta
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking